Utah Hosts Defending Stanley Cup Champs

The Mammoth continue their homestand with a game against the Florida Panthers

GamePreview 12.10.25
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (14-14-3) vs Florida (14-12-2)

WHEN: Dec. 10, 2025 – 7:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back following the Mammoth's optional morning skate at 10:30 a.m. MT.

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah enters Wednesday’s game looking to snap a two-game skid. Currently, the Mammoth are 4-6-0 in their last ten games and 14-14-3 this season.
  • In their most recent game, the Mammoth fell 4-2 to the Los Angeles Kings.
    • After LA took a 2-0 lead in the first period, Dylan Guenther’s power play goal early in the second period got Utah on the board. In the third, after the Kings scored again to take a two-goal lead, Clayton Keller’s goal brought the Mammoth within 1. However, Joel Armia’s second of the game secured a 4-2 win for the visitors.
    • Karel Vejmelka stopped 23 of the 26 shots he faced in the loss.
  • Logan Cooley’s 14 goals lead the Mammoth; however, the forward is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. Clayton Keller’s 18 assists and 28 points are team-highs. The Mammoth have five players with 10 or more goals through the start of the season.
  • Utah’s starting goaltender Karel Vejmelka has played 23 games. He has a 12-8-2 record, a 2.66 goals against average, and a .895 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček has a 2-6-1 record through nine games. He has a 2.87 goals against average and a .878 save percentage.
  • Wednesday is the second game of a three-game homestand for the Mammoth. In the team’s final game at home, Utah will host the Seattle Kraken.

Florida

  • Florida enters Wednesday’s game on a three-game points streak with two-straight wins. The Panthers are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games and 14-12-2 this season.
  • In their most recent game, the Panthers beat the New York Islanders, 4-1.
    • Uvis Balinskis and Carter Verhaeghe’s goals gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead 27 minutes into the game before New York’s Mathew Barzal scored and cut the lead in half. Seth Jones and Sam Reinhart (EN) both scored in the third period which secured the 4-1 win for Florida.
    • Daniil Tarasov made 20 saves on 21 shots in the win for Florida.
  • Brad Marchand’s 16 goals lead the Panthers as do his 31 points. Marchand’s 15 assists are tied for the team-lead with Anton Lundell. Sam Reinhart’s 15 goals and 27 points are second on the team.
  • Florida’s starting goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has played 20 games this year. He has a 11-8-1 record, a 2.98 goals against average, and a .881 save percentage. Tarasov has a 3-4-1 record through his nine games. He has a 2.47 goals against average and a .911 save percentage.
  • Wednesday kicks off a four-game road trip for the Panthers who have stops in Colorado, Dallas, and Tampa before heading home.

By the Numbers

  • Keller has recorded eight multi-point games this season which leads the team. He has seven points in his last five games (12/1-12/8; 2G, 5A) (per Mammoth PR).
  • Utah has registered a point in 24 of its last 32 home games (per Mammoth PR).
  • Marchand is tied for the 11th most goals in the NHL with his 16 tallies this season.
  • Florida’s Carter Verhaeghe has 11 points (5G, 6A) in his last six games. His recent success earned him the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for last week.
  • The Panthers have played the fewest games on the road in the NHL with 10. The Mammoth are tied for the fewest games at home this season with 12.

Against Florida This Season

  • This is the first of two games between the Mammoth and the Panthers this season. It’s the lone game at Delta Center this year.

Season Series

  • Dec. 10: UTA vs FLA
  • Jan. 27: UTA at FLA

Upcoming Schedule

  • Dec. 12: UTA vs SEA
  • Dec. 14: UTA at PIT
  • Dec. 16: UTA at BOS

