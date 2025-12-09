The Week Ahead: Dec. 8-14

The Utah Mammoth are back from their longest road trip of the season for a three-game homestand. Utah will head out on a three-game road trip at the end of the week. Let’s take a look at the major storylines:

Main Storylines – Utah

Utah enters the week with two wins in their last three games. The Mammoth had a very demanding six-game road trip with two sets of back-to-back games.

Currently, the Mammoth are fourth in the Central Division with 31 points.

Center Logan Cooley was injured on the road trip and is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

The Mammoth recalled rookie forward Daniil But and defenseman Maveric Lamoureux last week. Both have played in the team’s last three games.

One of Utah’s greatest strengths this season has been its penalty kill. The Mammoth’s PK has killed off 82.1% of their penalties this season which is ninth-best in the NHL.

This week is a busy one for the Mammoth who have four games over seven nights.

Injury Updates – Utah

F Logan Cooley – lower-body injury, out indefinitely

F Alexander Kerfoot – lower-body, IR

D Olli Määttä – upper-body, IR

D Juuso Valimaki – lower-body, injured non-roster

G Anson Thorton – lower-body, injured non-roster

Let’s take a look at this week’s matchups below!