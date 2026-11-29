Oh yeah, and the Stars stopped a two-game losing streak and won a game against a Central Division rival to beat back any negative vibes that had been building throughout this Thanksgiving week.

“It’s important,” said Rantanen. “Good teams don’t let it go for too long. Obviously, you’re going to lose, sometimes you lose two in a row, but that’s where you want to end it. I think we played a good team today, we were physical right from the start and I think that helped us.”

Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said the energy was huge, especially when Utah scored on the play where Myers was injured. Benn opened the scoring after an emotional ceremony to honor his accomplishment, and all seemed right in the AAC air. But Utah scored one minute later and then made it 2-1 five minutes after that.

There was a real chance for doubt to overtake the game, but the Stars stood strong.

“We kind of had a two C thing – compete and character,” Gulutzan said. “That was our thing today, and I didn’t see any wobble in our game after that. We need to be able to be hit with punches if we are going to be good in the fight, and that was a punch.”

In fact, the Stars literally punched right back. Hryckowian jumped into a fight with Andrew Peeke the next shift and then played one of his best games of the season. Dallas’ fourth line forced a late scramble, and Heiskanen got a fortunate bounce to tie things up in the final minute of the first period.

That set up a second period where the Stars dominated and pretty much seized the game.

“For me, two things stood out,” Gulutzan said. “Obviously, the ceremony for Benny…it just shows the respect our team has for the captain, and then Ritzy starting the fight. I thought the energy we had in our group was great, and I thought it carried from our captain to Ritzy.”

When Roope Hintz went down in the second period after taking a stick to the mouth (he has some dental issues that will be looked at Sunday), Gulutzan had to shuffle his lines and start using both Benn and Tyler Seguin more. Each finished with a goal and an assist, and that proved key to the win.

Still, the big dogs did the big work. Robertson made two perfect passes on the power play to Rantanen, and the burly winger found the net on both (goals 11 and 12 on the season). Robertson then contributed his own marker in the second period off a nice pass from Benn to further frustrate the Mammoth.