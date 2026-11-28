There was a lot of wobbliness on Friday for the Stars, and the result was a 5-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Dallas played on the road the day after Thanksgiving, a rare challenge in the franchise’s history. They had a day game, another strange occurrence. They lost a ton of faceoffs early and then had some uncharacteristic breakdowns late.

In between, they played some of their best hockey of the past month. But the bottom line is they have now lost two straight to divisional rivals and are themselves a little more wobbly than they were to start the week.

“We played a better game tonight and didn’t get the result,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “We probably played better games than we played against Vegas, but we just have to keep putting that game on the table so we can get results.”