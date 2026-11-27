When: Friday, November 27 at 1:00 p.m.
Where: Enterprise Center
TV: Prime Video, NHL Network
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
View the latest information on the matchup against St. Louis, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game
When: Friday, November 27 at 1:00 p.m.
Where: Enterprise Center
TV: Prime Video, NHL Network
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
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Dallas Stars
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St. Louis Blues
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Record
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15-7-2 (6-1-2 Away)
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13-9-3 (8-3-1 Home)
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Rank
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32 points (2nd in Central)
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29 points (6th in Central)
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Power Play
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21.1% (12-for-57)
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21.2% (14-for-66)
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Penalty Kill
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89.2% (74-for-83)
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83.6% (56-for-67)
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Last 10 Games
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7-2-1
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6-2-2
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Active Streaks
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Leading Scorers
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N/A
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Jamie Benn (24-30—54, 62 GP)
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Matt Duchene (18-24—42, 56 GP)
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Mikko Rantanen (19-16—35, 36 GP)
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Tyler Seguin (9-20—29, 46 GP)
Stars forward Wyatt Johnston scored Dallas' lone goal in their last game on Nov. 25 against the Nashville Predators, extending his personal point streak to six games, totaling six points (5-1—6) during that span. It is his longest point streak since he also had a point in six straight games from March 24 to April 3, 2025. In all this season, Johnston has recorded 22 points (8-14—22) and one game-winning goal in 22 games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +5. Six of his 22 games played this season have been multi-point outings. Despite missing two games due to illness, he is tied for the team lead this season in power-play points (2-6—8) while ranking third in overall scoring. Additionally, Johnston is averaging 1.13 points per game on the road this season, collecting nine points (2-7—9) through eight games played. In his career against St. Louis, Johnston has compiled 13 points (8-5—13) and one game-winning goal in 15 games played, upholding a plus-minus rating of +2. His five career power-play goals against the Blues are tied for the league lead since the start of his rookie season in 2022-23. He enters Friday's contest having seven points (4-3—7) in his last six games played against them, dating back to March 2, 2025.
Blues captain Robert Thomas recorded an assist in St. Louis' last game on Nov. 25 against the New York Islanders, climbing into third place on the franchise's all-time assists list and has collected 20 assists through 25 games in a season for the third time (also: 2024-25 and 2021-22), according to NHL Stats. He enters Friday's matchup riding a five-game point streak, earning 11 points (2-9—11) during that span. In all this season, Thomas has posted 25 points (5-20—25) in 25 games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +10 and averaging 20:10 of ice time per game, leading the team in assists, points and plus-minus rating. Thomas has also gone 270-for-258 at the faceoff dot for a 51.1 percent success rate. His 270 faceoff wins lead the team and are the third-best mark in the NHL this season. In his career against Dallas, Thomas has posted 11 points (2-9—11) in 20 games played, averaging 18:45 of ice time per game.
Depth scoring has actually been one of the most solid tools for the Stars over the past four seasons.
Not so much this year.
In 2023-24, Dallas had 11 players with double digit goals and eight with 20 or more. Two years ago, it was nine in double-digits. Last season, it was eight. Among the depth scorers, Dallas had Mavrik Bourque with 20, Justin Hryckowian with 14 and Sam Steel with 12.
This season, the Stars will be lucky to get six in double-digits and four with 20 or more at the current pace. It’s a big reason the scoring has dipped from 10th at 3.33 goals per game to 27th at 2.67.
“We definitely have to find ways to do more, but we also don’t want to hurt what has been a strength,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “We have been a great defensive team and we’re focused on that, and hopefully we can use defense to create offense.”
Dallas was third in GAA last season at 2.71 and has lowered that to 2.38 this season. The shots on goal against are among the best in the league, and the result has been a 15-7-2 record for the fourth best points percentage in the Western Conference.
That said, there is the feeling they can do more.
“Right now, our balance is a little off,” said forward Seguin, who assisted on the team’s only goal Wednesday in a 3-1 loss to Nashville. “We don’t have a lot of 5-on-5 scoring, we don’t have a lot of depth scoring, so we can all be a little better.”
Seguin could be one of the keys to establishing that depth scoring. The big key going forward is the return of Duchene, who has been sidelined by core muscle surgery and might be ready in January, but Seguin is coming off major knee surgery and is starting to ramp up his game. Seguin was a key player in two 6-on-5 goals that helped lead to two wins against Vegas and then was one of Gulutzan’s most used players in the third period on Wednesday. He finished with a team-high four shots on goal for a team that finished with 21.
“I’m feeling a lot better, especially the last handful of games, but I’d like to produce to keep earning my way,” Seguin said. “I think after long injuries, you kind of start like a kid in your own way and you’ve got to build it back.”
Gulutzan said he likes the potential of Seguin, who has scored 370 goals among 834 points in his career.
“Over the last week or 10 days, I’ve seen him be more around the chances for,” Gulutzan said. “I can see his game coming to a different level, and so does he, so you want to give a guy more chances when he’s doing that.”
Seguin said he is one of the depth scorers who has to find a way to do more, but he added that the depth forwards also are working very hard to keep the score low.
“It’s a balance, because the way we defend is better than it has been,” Seguin said. “We’re trying to continue that with a little more offense here. We still have a long way to go on this mountain.”
And that’s the good thing. Arttu Hyry has five goals and is getting better, Seguin has three and is getting better, Benn has four and is getting better. Duchene will be back at some point.
“We’re trying to grow our offense without taking anything away from our defense,” Gulutzan said. “I think we have shown it from time to time, but we haven’t sustained it. That’s the challenge for us. When it goes the other way, we don’t get anything, we just end up defending. That’s for me an area where we have to improve.”
302
Dallas has the second fewest shots that have missed the net at 302. St. Louis has the fifth fewest at 317.
56.6 percent
Dallas leads the NHL in faceoff winning percentage at 56.6 percent. St. Louis is 20th at 48.6 percent.
12
Dallas has allowed the second fewest first period goals at 12. St. Louis has scored the third fewest first period goals at 18.
“Actually, I don’t have a favorite team, but I play fantasy so I pull all of my players together. I’ve gone to Broncos games and Cowboys games. Once a year, I’ll usually go and watch.”
-Rantanen when asked if he has a favorite football team to watch at this time of the year
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.
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Game
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Date
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Time
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Location
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Stream
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Utah Mammoth
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November 28
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7:00 PM CDT
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American Airlines Center
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Seattle Kraken
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December 1
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8:40 PM CDT
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Climate Pledge Arena
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Seattle Kraken
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December 3
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9:00 PM CDT
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Climate Pledge Arena