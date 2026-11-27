First Shift 🏒

Depth scoring has actually been one of the most solid tools for the Stars over the past four seasons.

Not so much this year.

In 2023-24, Dallas had 11 players with double digit goals and eight with 20 or more. Two years ago, it was nine in double-digits. Last season, it was eight. Among the depth scorers, Dallas had Mavrik Bourque with 20, Justin Hryckowian with 14 and Sam Steel with 12.

This season, the Stars will be lucky to get six in double-digits and four with 20 or more at the current pace. It’s a big reason the scoring has dipped from 10th at 3.33 goals per game to 27th at 2.67.

“We definitely have to find ways to do more, but we also don’t want to hurt what has been a strength,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “We have been a great defensive team and we’re focused on that, and hopefully we can use defense to create offense.”

Dallas was third in GAA last season at 2.71 and has lowered that to 2.38 this season. The shots on goal against are among the best in the league, and the result has been a 15-7-2 record for the fourth best points percentage in the Western Conference.

That said, there is the feeling they can do more.

“Right now, our balance is a little off,” said forward Seguin, who assisted on the team’s only goal Wednesday in a 3-1 loss to Nashville. “We don’t have a lot of 5-on-5 scoring, we don’t have a lot of depth scoring, so we can all be a little better.”

Seguin could be one of the keys to establishing that depth scoring. The big key going forward is the return of Duchene, who has been sidelined by core muscle surgery and might be ready in January, but Seguin is coming off major knee surgery and is starting to ramp up his game. Seguin was a key player in two 6-on-5 goals that helped lead to two wins against Vegas and then was one of Gulutzan’s most used players in the third period on Wednesday. He finished with a team-high four shots on goal for a team that finished with 21.

“I’m feeling a lot better, especially the last handful of games, but I’d like to produce to keep earning my way,” Seguin said. “I think after long injuries, you kind of start like a kid in your own way and you’ve got to build it back.”

Gulutzan said he likes the potential of Seguin, who has scored 370 goals among 834 points in his career.

“Over the last week or 10 days, I’ve seen him be more around the chances for,” Gulutzan said. “I can see his game coming to a different level, and so does he, so you want to give a guy more chances when he’s doing that.”

Seguin said he is one of the depth scorers who has to find a way to do more, but he added that the depth forwards also are working very hard to keep the score low.

“It’s a balance, because the way we defend is better than it has been,” Seguin said. “We’re trying to continue that with a little more offense here. We still have a long way to go on this mountain.”

And that’s the good thing. Arttu Hyry has five goals and is getting better, Seguin has three and is getting better, Benn has four and is getting better. Duchene will be back at some point.

“We’re trying to grow our offense without taking anything away from our defense,” Gulutzan said. “I think we have shown it from time to time, but we haven’t sustained it. That’s the challenge for us. When it goes the other way, we don’t get anything, we just end up defending. That’s for me an area where we have to improve.”