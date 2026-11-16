Heika’s Take: Stars answer gut check, sweep weekend back-to-back with OT win over Panthers

The Stars had a bit of a gut check this weekend.

Turns out, their intestinal fortitude is doing just fine.

Coming off one of their most disappointing losses in the past few seasons on Thursday, Dallas responded with wins on both Saturday and Sunday. And while the 2-0 win over Buffalo was significant, the follow-up shootout win against Florida might have been even bigger.

In powering through a 2-1 shootout victory at American Airlines Center on Sunday, the Lads in Victory Green played with a depleted lineup on the third game in four nights and took every punch the feisty Panthers could deliver.

“It’s just total character for me,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “It shows you what a group can do when they believe. They didn’t like what happened in the 8-3 loss, so the character came out on the weekend. That’s been this group the whole time.”

Gulutzan said the problems in the loss to Winnipeg wasn’t lack of effort or talent or character, but instead an ability to focus, play with poise and play as team. Dallas did that against Buffalo and Jake Oettinger had an inspirational shutout behind his team. On Sunday, the team’s start was slow, but Casey DeSmith kept the game scoreless and the Stars caught up.

After Dallas was out-shot 7-2 in the first period, it came back and had an 11-10 edge in the second and got a big goal from Wyatt Johnston. Matthew Tkachuk scored first for Florida on the power play, wiring a laser just under the crossbar. Then, Dallas needed to be just as fine to tie things up. After a great puck possession shift, Thomas Harley found Johnston open on the back door, and Johnston snapped in his fifth goal of the season.