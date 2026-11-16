Heika’s Take: Stars answer gut check, sweep weekend back-to-back with OT win over Panthers

Dallas was dealt another bevy of problems, but answered in impressive fashion with two wins to cap off the weekend set on home ice

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By Mike Heika
@MikeHeika Senior Staff Writer

The Stars had a bit of a gut check this weekend.

Turns out, their intestinal fortitude is doing just fine.

Coming off one of their most disappointing losses in the past few seasons on Thursday, Dallas responded with wins on both Saturday and Sunday. And while the 2-0 win over Buffalo was significant, the follow-up shootout win against Florida might have been even bigger.

In powering through a 2-1 shootout victory at American Airlines Center on Sunday, the Lads in Victory Green played with a depleted lineup on the third game in four nights and took every punch the feisty Panthers could deliver.

“It’s just total character for me,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said.  “It shows you what a group can do when they believe. They didn’t like what happened in the 8-3 loss, so the character came out on the weekend. That’s been this group the whole time.”

Gulutzan said the problems in the loss to Winnipeg wasn’t lack of effort or talent or character, but instead an ability to focus, play with poise and play as team. Dallas did that against Buffalo and Jake Oettinger had an inspirational shutout behind his team. On Sunday, the team’s start was slow, but Casey DeSmith kept the game scoreless and the Stars caught up.

After Dallas was out-shot 7-2 in the first period, it came back and had an 11-10 edge in the second and got a big goal from Wyatt Johnston. Matthew Tkachuk scored first for Florida on the power play, wiring a laser just under the crossbar. Then, Dallas needed to be just as fine to tie things up. After a great puck possession shift, Thomas Harley found Johnston open on the back door, and Johnston snapped in his fifth goal of the season.

FLA@DAL: Johnston scores goal against Akira Schmid

The score stayed 1-1, as both DeSmith and Florida goalie Akira Schmid exchanged saves to push it to overtime. Once there, Roope Hintz and Robertson worked a nice passing combination, and Robertson stepped up and tucked in a backhand for his 11th goal of the year.

“He’s a goal-scorer,” said defenseman Thomas Harley, who was on the ice for the game-winner. “I thought Roope [Hintz] was going to pass it to me, but he made the right choice. He’s a goal-scorer.”

FLA@DAL: Robertson scores goal against Akira Schmid

Harley had his share of big moments, as well. Defenseman Tyler Myers went out with an upper body injury, becoming the fourth blue-liner to miss time in recent weeks. Myers played just 7:51, so the trio of Harley (30:54), Esa Lindell (28:55) and Nils Lundkvist (24:18) had to step up.

Asked what it was like logging that time, Harley said:

"I'm pretty tired right now, but honestly I kind of lost track of it,” Harley said. “I looked up in the third, I was at like 26, five minutes in. I was like, 'Oh geez, okay.' That's my job."

Myers will get checked on Monday and may or may not be on the trip to Vegas for games against the Golden Knights Tuesday and Thursday. Miro Heiskanen might be close to returning, so that’s also an option.

Whatever happens, the group should be rested. Not only did they play three games in four nights with a lot of emotion mixed in, they played a Florida team that leads the league in hits and penalties.

“Both teams are big teams with a lot of big guys on both sides,” Robertson said. “We knew it was going to be a battle tonight.”

So, by testing themselves and passing that test, the Stars earned some breathing room in the standings and in their own heads. Dallas moves to 12-6-2, the 10th best points percentage in the league at .650.

“One of our focuses over that last little bit has been playing a complete game for 60 minutes,” Harley said. “I thought we did that tonight.”

While Gulutzan added that doing it against Florida means a little more.

“I think this was probably the best game the Dallas Stars have played against the Florida Panthers in the last three years,” the coach said. “They bring the best out of this team of people because they play hard and they play a really aggressive style. I thought once we got our legs going in the second [period], I thought we were good through the second and third. That was a real playoff style hockey game.”

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