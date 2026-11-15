Game Day Guide: Panthers vs. Stars

View the latest information on the matchup against Florida, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game.

GamedayGuide11.14.26_16x9
By Stars Staff

When: Sunday, November 15 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center 

TV: Prime Video

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single-game / Suites

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 5:00 p.m. South Entrance

50/50 Beneficiary: Dallas Stars Foundation

Promotional Schedule: Esa Bobblehead Giveaway

 
Dallas Stars
Florida Panthers
Record
10-6-2 (6-5-0 Home)
11-7-2 (6-5-2 Away)
Rank
22 points (4th in Central)
24 points (5th in Atlantic)
Power Play
26.2% (11-for-42)
23.8% (20-for-84)
Penalty Kill
88.5% (54-for-61)
86.3% (69-for-80)

Last 10 Games
6-3-1
6-4-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Florida Panthers on Sunday night for the first of two matchups this season. The two teams will meet for a final time this season on Feb. 13 in Florida.
  • Dallas is 23-22-11 all-time vs. Florida, including a 10-11-6 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have earned points in seven of their last 11 games played (5-4-2) against the Panthers at American Airlines Center, dating back to Jan. 23, 2018.
  • Forward Mikko Rantanen has recorded seven points (3-4—7) in his last four games played vs. Florida, dating back to Nov. 23, 2024. In all, Rantanen has totaled 22 points (8-14—22) and one game-winning goal in 16 career games against the Panthers, averaging 20:33 of time one ice per game. His 1.38 points per game against them ranks sixth among all active NHL skaters who have played Florida at least five times in their career. Seven of his 16 career games against the Panthers have been multi-point outings.
  • Forward Tyler Seguin has compiled 33 points (11-22—33) and two game-winning goals in 31 career games played vs. Florida, carrying a team-high plus-minus rating of +16. His plus-minus rating (+16) against them is also tied for the second-highest mark among all active NHL skaters.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
N/A Jamie Benn (17-17—34, 33 GP)
  Tyler Seguin (11-22—33, 31 GP)
  Matt Duchene (14-17—31, 33 GP)
  Mikko Rantanen (8-14—22, 16 GP)
 

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Wyatt Johnston enters play Saturday having put up eight points (1-7—8) in his last six games played, dating back to Oct. 29 against the Montreal Canadiens. In all, Johnston has registered 16 points (3-13—16) and one game-winning goal through 16 games played this season, ranking fourth on the team in scoring. His 13 assists this season top Stars skaters while his seven power-play points (1-6—7) are tied for the team lead with Rantanen (2-5—7) entering play Saturday. In his career against Florida, Johnston has tallied seven points (2-5—7) in eight games played, collecting points in all but two games against them.

Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk assisted on the game-winning goal in Florida's game on Nov. 12 against the Detroit Red Wings for the 14th time as a member of the Panthers and passed Scott Mellanby for the sixth most in franchise history. Entering play Saturday, Tkachuk rides a six-game point streak, dating back to Nov. 2 vs. Detroit, earning eight points (0-8—8) during that span. In all, he has totaled 28 points (4-24—28) in 20 games played this season, leading the team in scoring. Additionally, he is two points shy of hitting the 700-point milestone (257-441—698). In his career against Dallas, Tkachuk has put up 16 points (6-10—16) and two game-winning goals in 20 games played, averaging 18:20 of time on ice per game.

First Shift 🏒

Trey Taylor’s presence is becoming more important by the day.

The depth defenseman who was signed out of Clarkson University in 2025 started this season in the AHL. But because of injuries to Kyle Capobianco, Miro Heiskanen and now Lian Bichsel, he’s becoming a regular on the blueline.

“He’s learning every day, and that’s a good thing,” coach Glen Gulutzan said. “He’s a talented player.”

Taylor, 24, is a smooth skater and last season had 26 points (8 goals, 18 assists) in 70 games for the Texas Stars. So he understands the game very well. But it still is a big jump to the NHL, and now with five games in the bigs, he’s gaining more confidence.

“Every level you go to, the players are better. You just try to adapt shift by shift,” he said. “I’ve always been a pretty good skater, so I try to use that. You’re just a little more confident and comfortable. You know what they want and try to give them that.”

When the Stars lost Bichsel on Thursday, they also had to call up Kyle Burroughs, and he and Taylor were a pair just like they were in the AHL. That was also a good thing for Taylor, Gulutzan said. With none of the three injured defensemen likely ready to go on Sunday, the expectation is that the third pair will be together again.

That’s fine with Taylor, who is having fun and learning a lot.

“I think even watching, you are learning,” he said after a heavy special teams game. “They are so good at special teams here, so it’s good to see what they’re doing. We have great coaching here and I try to do the best I can every day. It’s a great experience.

And a good time, too.

“It’s fun playing hockey with the best players in the world,” Taylor said. “You try to show up every day and show you belong. I’m just happy I get a chance to play with those guys.”

Key Numbers 🔢

31.9

Florida leads the NHL in hits per game at 31.9. Dallas ranks 23rd at 18.7. Dallas is without leading hitter Bichsel.

10.8

Florida ranks last in blocked shots at 10.8 per game. Dallas is 10th at 14.5 per game.

84

Florida ranks first in power play opportunities at 86 and first in times shorthanded at 83. Dallas ranks 30th in power play opportunities at 47 and 13th in times shorthanded at 66.

He Said It 📢

“I’ve liked him this year. I wanted him here in training camp, because there are things that are pretty unique to our game and it takes a while to get used to it.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on the play of Tyler Myers this year after being acquired late last season

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Game
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Vegas Golden Knights
November 17
9:00 p.m. CDT
T-Mobile Arena
Vegas Golden Knights
November 19
9:00 p.m. CDT
T-Mobile Arena
Pittsburgh Penguins
November 22
6:00 p.m. CDT
American Airlines Center

 

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