FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson will hold the fifth annual Robo's Holiday Toy Drive in support of Children's Health℠. Toy donations will be collected from Wednesday, Nov. 25 until Saturday, Dec. 12, and Robertson will deliver the toys and gifts to Children's Medical Center Dallas.

To participate, fans are invited to donate unused toys in their original packaging. Items should not be gift wrapped. Donations will be accepted at PNC Plaza outside of American Airlines Center prior to Stars home games on Nov. 25, Nov. 28, Dec. 9 and Dec. 12. Donations made during these games can also be dropped off inside at the Kids Club Table, outside section 123. Gifts can also be brought to any Children's Health StarCenters or mailed to the Dallas Stars (ATTN: Robo Toy Drive) at 2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, TX 75034 before Dec. 14. Monetary donations can be made at DallasStars.com/ToyDrive.

"This toy drive is something that means a lot to me," Robertson said. "I'm grateful for everyone who continues to support this event and help make a difference in our community."

"For the past four years, Robo’s Holiday Toy Drive has brought countless smiles to patients at Children’s Health,” said Brent Christopher, president of Children’s Medical Center Foundation. “The holiday season can be an especially challenging time for children and families spending it in the hospital. Thanks to the generosity of our community and Jason Robertson’s continued support, we’re able to bring a little extra joy and holiday cheer to the patients and families we serve."

Gift ideas include LEGOs, Barbies, Play-Doh, pop-its or fidget toys, stuffed animals and other age-appropriate toys. Donations should be new, in original packaging and latex free.

For more information and a comprehensive list of gift recommendations please visit DallasStars.com/ToyDrive.