Nils Lundkvist seems like he’s finding his stride at age 26. He and Thomas Harley really could be a top-notch pairing by the time the playoffs roll around. Wyatt Johnston and Jason Robertson seem to be comfortable with the pressure of being top scorers. And players like Arttu Hyry are taking a bigger bite of the overall pie.

But there is still much to improve – for many individuals and for the team as a whole. Tyler Seguin has to push through the arduous rehab of ACL surgery and find a way to become dangerous again. He’s showing glimpses. Several depth forwards like Sam Steel, Radek Faksa, Justin Hryckowian and Colin Blackwell need to start putting a few goals into the net. If we continue at the current pace, the Stars are going to finish with a lot of guys at 6-8 goals apiece.

That’s a concern.

But it’s also an opportunity.

Les Jackson, who will be inducted into the Dallas Stars Hall of Fame this year, has lived in the tough world of scouting his whole life. And as he tried to sort through the thousands of critiques he saw from his opinion-gatherers in the field, he was often frustrated. Too much of what they brought back was what a certain prospect “couldn’t do,” Jackson said. He instructed his scouts to instead tell him what they could do.

Positivity, it seems, can be a powerful thing. All you have to do is look at 30 years of player development here in the Lone Star State to understand that.

Former coach Ken Hitchcock, who definitely leaned more toward the nit-picky side of things, said that as he tried to balance the information, he began to understand that he had to let the energy of the team flow through him. Don’t fight what you are, just appreciate it and understand it.

Of course, the tough part is understanding.

Las Vegas is hosting an F1 race this week, and the infrastructure to pull that off is mind-boggling. There are literal tons of concrete barriers tossed around the streets like Lego bricks. There are lines of towers holding lights to make the Strip look like desert sun for the safety of the drivers and the entertainment of the viewers.

And you wonder how it’s done…and why.

All of this will be gone in a couple of weeks, but it’s worth it to the city to bring this energy and vibe. And you do feel both awe and confusion at the species that produces this kind of “entertainment.”

Which is a long-winded way to talk about one quarter of a season for one sports team in an ESPN world that gives you more brain food than you could ever eat.

But as we focus on this small morsel here on this ice, the belief is there is much to build on. Yes, they are taking too many penalties, but they seem to be working on fixing that. Yes, they can be more aggressive offensively (which should help with that penalty thing…and the dearth of shots on goal). Yes, they have miles to go before they can sleep.

But they know that.

The beauty of this mess is they have a cursory understanding of what it is and where it can lead. Like Les Jackson, they can see what is possible. Like Ken Hitchcock, they can feel the energy flowing.

Maybe, the colliding electrical molecules that caused these past two wins hold some interstellar truth.

Maybe, they just got lucky.

But you earn your luck, and the smart people know how to manage that process.

Speaking of deep thought, one of my favorite player philosophies came from Luke Glendening, who believed that every single roster was its own entity. Even with players staying in one spot, they are each different places in their respective career year to year. Every team is unique and growing, and unlimited in its potential.

You don’t really know who you are until you go through it.

So take a breath, take in all the information your “vehicle” can give you, and press down on the gas. We’re just getting started here, and the potential for fun is out there somewhere.