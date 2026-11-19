First Shift 🏒

The maturation of Nils Lundkvist has been a rocky road.

The Stars defenseman pushed to get traded by the New York Rangers back in 2022 and landed in Dallas, where he thought he would get a much larger opportunity. But three seasons of stops and go’s caused by injuries and some struggles to gain the confidence of the coaching staff under Pete DeBoer left Lundkvist battling for a regular lineup spot.

He took a step forward last season, and now he seems to be taking a giant leap this year.

Lundkvist is averaging 18:26 in time on ice, including 20:06 in November when he and Thomas Harley had to fill in for an injured Miro Heiskanen. It has been a good run for the 26-year-old Swede, both in finding chemistry with Harley and finding the confidence of the coaching staff.

“We have put a lot of belief in him,” coach Glen Gulutzan said. “There’s still a lot of evolution to his game.”

Some of that evolution showed when Lundkvist scored his first goal of the season, taking a pass from Rantanen in transition and breaking up a shutout 11 minutes into the third period on Tuesday at Vegas. Dallas would go on to rally from that goal to take a 4-3 win in overtime.

“It was a big deal,” Rantanen said.

Especially for Lundkvist, who is still finding his way. Throughout the DeBoer years, Lundkvist averaged 14:06 and then 15:01, but then was often scratched in the playoffs. It was a tough pill to swallow.

Lundkvist was the 28th overall pick by the Rangers in the 2018 NHL Draft, and the organization had high hopes for him. However, he didn’t like his progress and asked for a trade in the summer of 2022. Stars GM Jim Nill brought him to Dallas, seeing his skills and his right-handed shot, but the progress was slow.

“Coming from Europe, it’s obviously very different,” Lundkvist said when asked about the trade request. “The business side…I learned that pretty early. Coming here, I was in and out and not in the playoffs when you want to play. I learned a lot. It’s been a great path so far.”

And the hope is the hard part is over.

“I feel good about my game and the direction it’s going,” Lundkvist said. “It’s taken a little longer than I hoped, but I’m happy today.”

So are the coaches.

“He’s actually a great defender, very detailed, defends hard,” Gulutzan said. “He’s not a big guy, but he’s thick through the bottom and he can move people. He’s got a good stick.”

Now, the focus is creating more offense.

“For me, his growth will be on the offensive side,” Gulutzan said. “I think he’s not quite where he’s going to max out at. From the red line back, he’s been very good for us, and from the red line up, I think there’s room for more offense.”

And with Harley, 25, there is a chance the pairing could be around for a long time.

“They are a strong pairing. For parts of the season, they’ve been our top pairing,” Gulutzan said. “They’re both young defensemen who only get better as they age. For me, 28 to 30, they’re hitting their prime, so they’re still young.”