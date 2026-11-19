When: Thursday, November 19 at 9:00pm
Where: T-Mobile Arena
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
View the latest information on the matchup against Vegas, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game
When: Thursday, November 19 at 9:00pm
Where: T-Mobile Arena
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
|
Dallas Stars
|
Vegas Golden Knights
|
Record
|
13-6-2 (5-1-2 Away)
|
13-6-4 (7-4-2 Home)
|
Rank
|
28 points (2nd in Central)
|
30 points (2nd in Pacific)
|
Power Play
|
23.5% (12-for-51)
|
26.8% (19-for-71)
|
Penalty Kill
|
89.2% (66-for-74)
|
77.6% (45-for-58)
|
Last 10 Games
|
6-3-1
|
5-2-3
|
Stars forward Mikko Rantanen recorded four points (1-3—4) in Dallas’ 4-3 overtime victory over Vegas, factoring in on all four of the Stars’ goals. His performance against the Golden Knights marked the second time this season that Rantanen has recorded a four-point game, having also done so on Oct. 8 against the Sabres (1-3—4). He also factored in on all four of Dallas’ goals in their Oct. 8 matchup. Tuesday’s game was Rantanen’s 27th four-point game since 2015-16 – when he made his NHL debut. His 27 four-point games are tied with Artemi Panarin for the fifth-most in the League during that span according to NHL Stats. In all this season, Rantanen has totaled 26 points (10-16—26), leading the Stars in goals (tied), assists and points this year. His 1.24 points per game this season is the fourth-best mark of his career so far and tops Dallas’ roster this season. Eighteen (8-10—18) of Rantanen’s 26 points this season have come during 5-on-5 play, which is tied with teammate Jason Robertson (7-11—18) and others for the 13th-most in the NHL this season entering play Wednesday. In his career against Vegas, Rantanen has compiled 23 points (10-13—23) and one game-winning goal in 26 games played, averaging 21:05 of time on ice per game. Fourteen of his 23 career points against them have come on the road at T-Mobile Arena (7-7—14, 15 GP), which is the seventh-best mark among active NHL skaters. He enters Thursday's contest having put up 11 points (5-6—11) in his last six games played against the Golden Knights, dating back to Jan. 10, 2024.
Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel has collected eight points (2-6—8) in his last seven games played, dating back to Nov. 3 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. In all this season, Eichel has recorded 28 points (9-19—28) through 23 games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +3 and averaging 1.22 points per game. He leads all Vegas skaters in both points (28) and game-winning goals (2, tied) while ranking second in assists (19), goals (9, tied) and power-play points (1-10—11, tied). In his career against Dallas, Eichel has totaled 17 points (9-8—17) and one game winning goal in 22 games played, averaging 21:02 of time on ice per game. Entering Thursday's matchup, Eichel has put up nine points (6-3—9) in his last nine games played against the Stars, dating back to Nov. 22, 2023.
The maturation of Nils Lundkvist has been a rocky road.
The Stars defenseman pushed to get traded by the New York Rangers back in 2022 and landed in Dallas, where he thought he would get a much larger opportunity. But three seasons of stops and go’s caused by injuries and some struggles to gain the confidence of the coaching staff under Pete DeBoer left Lundkvist battling for a regular lineup spot.
He took a step forward last season, and now he seems to be taking a giant leap this year.
Lundkvist is averaging 18:26 in time on ice, including 20:06 in November when he and Thomas Harley had to fill in for an injured Miro Heiskanen. It has been a good run for the 26-year-old Swede, both in finding chemistry with Harley and finding the confidence of the coaching staff.
“We have put a lot of belief in him,” coach Glen Gulutzan said. “There’s still a lot of evolution to his game.”
Some of that evolution showed when Lundkvist scored his first goal of the season, taking a pass from Rantanen in transition and breaking up a shutout 11 minutes into the third period on Tuesday at Vegas. Dallas would go on to rally from that goal to take a 4-3 win in overtime.
“It was a big deal,” Rantanen said.
Especially for Lundkvist, who is still finding his way. Throughout the DeBoer years, Lundkvist averaged 14:06 and then 15:01, but then was often scratched in the playoffs. It was a tough pill to swallow.
Lundkvist was the 28th overall pick by the Rangers in the 2018 NHL Draft, and the organization had high hopes for him. However, he didn’t like his progress and asked for a trade in the summer of 2022. Stars GM Jim Nill brought him to Dallas, seeing his skills and his right-handed shot, but the progress was slow.
“Coming from Europe, it’s obviously very different,” Lundkvist said when asked about the trade request. “The business side…I learned that pretty early. Coming here, I was in and out and not in the playoffs when you want to play. I learned a lot. It’s been a great path so far.”
And the hope is the hard part is over.
“I feel good about my game and the direction it’s going,” Lundkvist said. “It’s taken a little longer than I hoped, but I’m happy today.”
So are the coaches.
“He’s actually a great defender, very detailed, defends hard,” Gulutzan said. “He’s not a big guy, but he’s thick through the bottom and he can move people. He’s got a good stick.”
Now, the focus is creating more offense.
“For me, his growth will be on the offensive side,” Gulutzan said. “I think he’s not quite where he’s going to max out at. From the red line back, he’s been very good for us, and from the red line up, I think there’s room for more offense.”
And with Harley, 25, there is a chance the pairing could be around for a long time.
“They are a strong pairing. For parts of the season, they’ve been our top pairing,” Gulutzan said. “They’re both young defensemen who only get better as they age. For me, 28 to 30, they’re hitting their prime, so they’re still young.”
57 percent
Dallas leads the NHL in faceoff winning percentage at 57.0 percent and Vegas is 12th at 51.1 percent, but the Golden Knights won 59 percent of the draws on Tuesday. Jack Eichel went 12-3 (80 percent) and William Karlsson went 11-4 (73 percent).
23.6
Dallas ranks second in the league in fewest shots against per game at 23.6. Vegas ranks sixth in shots per game at 29.4.
.750
The Stars have a 5-1-2 road record for the fourth best points percentage away from home (.750). Dallas leads the NHL in road GAA at 1.75.
“To be honest with you, it wasn’t Mikko’s best game, but he had four points because he’s competitive and stays at it right until the buzzer. He’s a big-game player. You can’t even put your finger on why they are, but they are.”
-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on winger Mikko Rantanen, who had a goal and three assists in a 4-3 overtime win against Vegas on Tuesday
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.
|
Game
|
Date
|
Time
|
Location
|
Stream
|
Pittsburgh Penguins
|
November 22
|
6:00 PM CDT
|
American Airlines Center
|
Nashville Predators
|
November 25
|
7:00 PM CDT
|
American Airlines Center
|
St. Louis Blues
|
November 27
|
1:00 PM CDT
|
Enterprise Center