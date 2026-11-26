The tryptophan kicked in early Wednesday night.

Usually, folks wait for a big feast on Thanksgiving Day before getting cozy on the couch, but the Stars napped through the second period en route to a 3-1 loss to Nashville at American Airlines Center. The defeat ends a five-game winning streak and drops Dallas to 3-5-0 against the Central Division – and is a disappointing moment in what has been a scrappy season so far.

“I didn’t like our team today. I didn’t like our energy,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “I thought we looked slow, especially the races and battle areas in the second. I think they were all over us a little bit there. As much as we tried to push in the third [period], they hung on and played a good game.”

Nashville moves to 13-6-5 (31 points) and is just one point behind the Stars (15-7-2, 32 points) in the standings. Just as concerning, the Predators are 6-2-0 against the Central, including two head-to-head wins against Dallas.

“They were definitely a better team through two,” Gulutzan said. “It looked a lot to me like the first game of the season against these guys. We haven’t scored a 5-on-5 goal against them. It echoes and reflects a little bit of the first game.”

Former Stars forward Mavrik Bourque scored his first goal of the season to give the Predators a 1-0 lead late in the first period. Stars goalie Jake Oettinger had another strong game, allowing just one goal on 25 shots (Nashville added two empty-net goals). Predators goalie Juuse Saros stopped 20 shots before Wyatt Johnston popped in a 6-on-5 goal to make the score 2-1, but then Nashville put the game away.

In a lot of ways, this contest was similar to the Stars’ previous three wins. Dallas twice rallied late against Vegas, scoring with the goalie pulled and then winning in extra time. They then took a 1-0 win against Pittsburgh on Sunday when the Penguins looked like the better team.

“I mean, we can’t expect to do that every night, even if it almost does feel like we can do that every night,” said forward Tyler Seguin, who assisted on the Johnston goal and has been a big part of 6-on-5 scoring. “We were just kind of flat tonight, I don't really know what the reason is. You know, the exciting part is, we have a good amount of hockey over the next few days.”

Dallas will play at St. Louis on Friday and then play host to Utah on Saturday, so the division games keep coming. Ironically, the coaching staff felt playing Nashville would spark some more intense energy.

“I feel when you get five in a row, you should be able to feed off that energy, but today we dipped,” Gulutzan said. “We’ve got to go back and see why we didn’t have more juice with a great crowd, coming off a five-game winning streak against a division rival, we should have been on our toes.”

On the good side, Wednesday should provide some good motivation.

“This one is going to leave a sour taste in everyone’s mouth – players, coaches, everybody,” Gulutzan said. “We didn’t bring our best, so you’ve got to look at yourself and you’ve got to regroup because it doesn’t get easier.”