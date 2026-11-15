Heika’s Take: Jamie Benn’s 1,000th point caps off impressive win for Stars

“It’s a character win, really,” Gulutzan said. “To get the shutout coming off what we did, it shows character.”

Gulutzan asked his team to dig in and play a more detailed game, and he saw that in the first two periods. He wanted more focus in the second period and Dallas had a 10-5 advantage in shots on goal. And he wanted Oettinger to rebound, and the veteran goalie stopped 11 shots in the third period to preserve the win and open the door to allow Wyatt Johnston a late insurance goal on the power play.

“Some quality, quality saves,” Gulutzan said. “For me, that’s the true sign. It’s like I say, ‘When are we getting these saves?’ and we got them when we needed them.”

The team did all of that with defensemen Miro Heiskanen, Lian Bichsel and Kyle Capobianco injured and out of the lineup. Trey Taylor and Kyle Burroughs came up from the AHL and steadied the third defense pairing, and Thomas Harley (28:01) and Esa Lindell (27:11) pushed their minutes up to help fill the gaps.

Up front, Radek Faksa, Sam Steel, Arttu Hyry, Joel Kiviranta and Justin Hryckowian helped the penalty kill go 5-for-5. Meanwhile, Faksa’s 12-5 night in the circle helped Dallas win 62 percent of the faceoffs.

“You guys know what happened last game,” Seguin said. “Postgame. Players only. Just wanted to get back to what we do best, which is how we defend, and everything else kind of takes care of itself.”

It was a team effort that reflected well on the team leader.

“He’s been the heart and soul of the team ever since I've been here and long before I’ve been here,” Oettinger said of Benn. “He’s everything you want in a captain and leader. He’s been one of the best Dallas Stars of all time. He deserves a lot more recognition than he gets. We’re all happy for him and honored to be out there for a lot of his points.”