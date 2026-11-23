Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger has been named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week for the week ending Nov. 22.

Oettinger went 3-0-0 with a 1.94 goals-against average, .933 save percentage and one shutout to help the Stars (15-6-2, 32 points) extend their winning streak to five games (dating to Nov. 14) en route to moving into second place in the Central Division.

He opened the week with a pair of comeback victories against the Vegas Golden Knights, turning aside 24 shots as Dallas overcame a 3-1 deficit in the final 1:18 of regulation for a 4-3 overtime win Nov. 17 and denying 27 shots as the Stars scored the tying goal with 3:02 left in the third period on the way to a 4-3 shootout triumph Nov. 19. Oettinger then was perfect in a 1-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins Nov. 22, making 33 saves (including 14 in the final frame) for his League-leading fifth shutout of the campaign and the 21st of his NHL career.