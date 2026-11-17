When: Tuesday, November 17 at 9:00 pm
Where: T-Mobile Arena
TV: TNT
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL GameCenter
View the latest information on the matchup against Vegas, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game.
When: Tuesday, November 17 at 9:00 pm
Where: T-Mobile Arena
TV: TNT
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL GameCenter
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Dallas Stars
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Vegas Golden Knights
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Record
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12-6-2 (4-1-2 Away)
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13-6-3 (7-4-1 Home)
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Rank
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26 points (4th in Central)
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29 points (2nd in Pacific)
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Power Play
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24.5% (12-for-49)
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28.8% (19-for-66)
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Penalty Kill
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88.4% (61-for-69)
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76.8% (43-for-56)
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Last 10 Games
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6-3-1
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5-2-3
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Stars forward Jason Robertson scored the overtime, game-winning goal in Dallas’ last game and now has 22 points (10-12—22) in 20 games played this season. He enters Tuesday’s game leading the Stars is goals and tied with Mikko Rantanen (9-13—22) for the team lead in points this year. Robertson’s goal was the seventh overtime winner of his career, which tied teammates Thomas Harley and Roope Hintz for the fourth-most in franchise history. Robertson’s goal was also the 43rd game-winner of his career, which tied Brendan Morrow for the fourth-most in franchise history. Entering Tuesday's contest, Robertson has put up nine points (5-4— 9) in his last seven games played, dating back to Oct. 31 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. His five goals since Nov. 3, are tied for the fourth-most in the NHL during that span entering play Monday. In his career against Vegas, Robertson has recorded 10 points (5-5—10) and one game-winning goal in 15 games played, averaging 19:02 of time on ice per game.
Golden Knights forward Mark Stone scored a goal in Vegas' last game and is now tied with Jonathan Marchessault for the most points (147-270— 417) in franchise history. His goal came on the power play, which also tied Marchessault for the most power-play goals (42) in franchise history according to NHL Stats. In all, Stone has compiled 21 points (11-10— 21) in 22 games played this season, leading the team in goals (11) while ranking third in scoring. Additionally, he's tied for the team lead in game-winning goals (2) and tied for second in power-play points (5-6— 11). In his career against Dallas, Stone has posted 27 points (5-22— 27) in 23 games played, upholding a plus-minus rating of +9 and averaging 1.17 points per game. His 1.17 points per game against the Stars is the eighth-highest mark among active NHL skaters to have played Dallas at least 10 times in the career. Stone enters Tuesday's matchup having nine points (1-8— 9) in his last six games played against the Stars, dating back to Dec. 9, 2023.
The hockey gods can be reasonable.
Sure, they ruined your Thursday and had you questioning every belief you ever had on Friday the 13th. But while they allowed one of the worst losses in recent franchise history against Winnipeg, they couldn’t completely tear up your Victory Green woopie that night.
No, when Jamie Benn received an assist on a David Perron goal late in the game, there was a real chance that a great moment was spoiled. To give Benn his 1,000th career point as a crappy second assist in garbage time would have been…well…garbage. So when officials deemed the puck had been kicked in and took the goal off the board, they were actually doing Dallas a favor.
After a few team meetings and much reflection, the Stars came back and beat Buffalo 2-0 on Saturday, and Benn got a proper 1,000th point. It was a goal that turned out to be the game-winner, and his teammates were able to revel in a glow that could only be described as “starlike.” In the process, they learned a ton about their captain. In the process, they looked back and saw just how good it has been to be a part of this organization. In the process, they looked forward and found a little more belief in where the 2026-27 team can go.
Yeah, it really was that deep.
Maybe they needed the hockey gods to shake them awake. Maybe they were meandering and got bumped back onto the right road. Maybe, they just got lucky. But good teams find a way to build on that luck.
In beating the Florida Panthers on Sunday in overtime, the Stars did some building. They reset their defensive game and goaltending. They found some comfort on home ice. They tested certain links in the chain and found they are actually pretty strong.
In watching the defense get battered and bruised, it would be easy to curse the spiritual spectres who haunt the AAC. But maybe we should thank them. With Miro Heiskanen out, Thomas Harley is taking a step forward. With Lian Bichsel and Tyler Myers out, Nils Lundkvist is exploring a different space in his aura. That can be a very good thing.
If Harley continues to keep his game when Heiskanen returns, the Stars could really have a deeper blueline. If Lundkvist continues to find his game, there could be a massive confidence boost for the former first-round draft pick who is now 26 years old. It hasn’t been easy for Lundkvist in his five seasons in Dallas, so maybe finding things a little less difficult would be welcomed by all.
On paper, you can imagine a pairing of Harley and Lundkvist taking off, while the top duo of Heiskanen and Esa Lindell do their thing with minutes that are just slightly more than the second pairing. And, heck, if you want to get greedy, it would be lovely if the Myers-Bichsel duo comes back healthy and rested and ready to offer a physicality that this team has been seeking under the Gulutzan administration.
And that is exciting.
Clearly, the dressing room has to continue to respond when challenges are placed in the way. After back-to-back inspirational performances, the team will play at Vegas on Tuesday and Thursday. That’s an odd scheduling quirk in the NHL, so it will be interesting to see how each team plays. Both games are on national television and the Stars and Golden Knights will play a Stadium Series game in Arlington on Feb. 20, so that adds even more juice to the week.
Bottom line, it’s a long season and that’s still a long way off – and the hockey gods will have a lot more decisions to make before then.
The Stars’ job, then, is to roll with the punches.
7
Dallas has played just 7 of its first 20 games on the road. The Stars are 8-5-0 at home and 4-1-2 on the road.
28.0
Vegas ranks fourth in the NHL in power play success rate at 28.8 percent. Dallas ranks third on the penalty kill at 88.4 percent.
2.34
Jake Oettinger is 8-2-2 in his career against Vegas with a 2.34 goals against average and a .914 save percentage.
“We’ll just have to see how he is. If it’s not the first game, I would think probably the odds go up even more that it’s the second game, but hopefully it’s the first. But we’ll see how he’s doing.”
-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on whether injured defenseman Miro Heiskanen might be able to play in either of the two games at Vegas this week. Heiskanen has been skating in recent practices
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.
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Game
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Date
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Time
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Location
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Stream
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Vegas Golden Knights
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November 19
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9:00 p.m. CDT
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T-Mobile Arena
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Pittsburgh Penguins
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November 22
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6:00 p.m. CDT
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American Airlines Center
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Nashville Predators
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November 25
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7:00 p.m. CDT
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American Airlines Center