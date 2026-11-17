First Shift 🏒

The hockey gods can be reasonable.

Sure, they ruined your Thursday and had you questioning every belief you ever had on Friday the 13th. But while they allowed one of the worst losses in recent franchise history against Winnipeg, they couldn’t completely tear up your Victory Green woopie that night.

No, when Jamie Benn received an assist on a David Perron goal late in the game, there was a real chance that a great moment was spoiled. To give Benn his 1,000th career point as a crappy second assist in garbage time would have been…well…garbage. So when officials deemed the puck had been kicked in and took the goal off the board, they were actually doing Dallas a favor.

After a few team meetings and much reflection, the Stars came back and beat Buffalo 2-0 on Saturday, and Benn got a proper 1,000th point. It was a goal that turned out to be the game-winner, and his teammates were able to revel in a glow that could only be described as “starlike.” In the process, they learned a ton about their captain. In the process, they looked back and saw just how good it has been to be a part of this organization. In the process, they looked forward and found a little more belief in where the 2026-27 team can go.

Yeah, it really was that deep.

Maybe they needed the hockey gods to shake them awake. Maybe they were meandering and got bumped back onto the right road. Maybe, they just got lucky. But good teams find a way to build on that luck.

In beating the Florida Panthers on Sunday in overtime, the Stars did some building. They reset their defensive game and goaltending. They found some comfort on home ice. They tested certain links in the chain and found they are actually pretty strong.

In watching the defense get battered and bruised, it would be easy to curse the spiritual spectres who haunt the AAC. But maybe we should thank them. With Miro Heiskanen out, Thomas Harley is taking a step forward. With Lian Bichsel and Tyler Myers out, Nils Lundkvist is exploring a different space in his aura. That can be a very good thing.

If Harley continues to keep his game when Heiskanen returns, the Stars could really have a deeper blueline. If Lundkvist continues to find his game, there could be a massive confidence boost for the former first-round draft pick who is now 26 years old. It hasn’t been easy for Lundkvist in his five seasons in Dallas, so maybe finding things a little less difficult would be welcomed by all.

On paper, you can imagine a pairing of Harley and Lundkvist taking off, while the top duo of Heiskanen and Esa Lindell do their thing with minutes that are just slightly more than the second pairing. And, heck, if you want to get greedy, it would be lovely if the Myers-Bichsel duo comes back healthy and rested and ready to offer a physicality that this team has been seeking under the Gulutzan administration.

And that is exciting.

Clearly, the dressing room has to continue to respond when challenges are placed in the way. After back-to-back inspirational performances, the team will play at Vegas on Tuesday and Thursday. That’s an odd scheduling quirk in the NHL, so it will be interesting to see how each team plays. Both games are on national television and the Stars and Golden Knights will play a Stadium Series game in Arlington on Feb. 20, so that adds even more juice to the week.

Bottom line, it’s a long season and that’s still a long way off – and the hockey gods will have a lot more decisions to make before then.

The Stars’ job, then, is to roll with the punches.