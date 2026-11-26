The Dallas Stars will celebrate captain Jamie Benn’s 1,000 career points with a special pregame ceremony on Nov. 28 before the team takes the ice against the Utah Mammoth.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to ensure they don't miss any part of the ceremony.

Benn reached the milestone on Nov. 14 against the Buffalo Sabres. He is only the second player in Dallas Stars franchise history to record 1,000 career points, joining Hall of Famer Mike Modano (1,359 career points).

The veteran forward is in his 18th season with the Stars, having been selected by Dallas in the fifth round of the 2007 NHL Draft, and is the sixth captain in franchise history. Benn ranks in the top five in franchise history in career goals (418, second), assists (582, third), points (1,000, second), even strength goals (291, second), power-play goals (111, fourth) and game-winning goals (66, second). He trails only Alexander Mogilny (1,032) for the most-ever points by a skater selected in the fifth round in NHL history.

Single-game ticket options for the game against Utah can be found here. For other information related to a Dallas Stars gameday, visit Game Day Central to learn about upcoming theme nights, ticket promotions, parking options and more.