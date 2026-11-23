Jake Oettinger is turning 2026-27 into quite a campaign.

The Stars goalie has already posted five shutouts – tied for the most in a single season in his career – and it’s not even December yet.

Oettinger stopped 33 shots Sunday to take a 1-0 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at American Airlines Center. The victory moves him to 13-4-1, second most wins in the league, and also puts him at a 2.13 GAA, fifth best among NHL goalies. It’s a great beginning for the 27-year-old backstop who is in his seventh season with the Stars.

“I thought this was probably my best one of the year,” Oettinger said. “The other ones had a bit of a goal cushion and this one was tight the whole way through. I mean, when it’s 1-0, every big save is a game-saving save, so I’m pretty proud of this and I’m going to enjoy it.”

With good reason. While Dallas started pretty well with defensive coverage in the game, it had to hold on for dear life after Joel Kiviranta put them up 1-0 midway through the second period. The Stars were outshot 14-5 in the third period, and that meant Oettinger was under a bit of duress.

“I thought the game was pretty even in the first. I thought we were a little bit better in the second with some opportunities,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said of a 19-18 shot differential after 40 minutes. “I thought they were certainly better in the third with their push. They really pushed there and I thought Jake was the difference in the game.”

Oettinger got some good fortune with a couple of posts at times, and he saw Sidney Crosby fire a rocket wide that would have tied the game late.

“It’s tough. They have a couple legends over there and they got a lot of skill and guys that can make great plays,” Oettinger said. “So you’re obviously focused on who has the puck, but you have to be just as focused on where the other guys are. So, they are a difficult challenge to play from my end, and I thought we did a good job.”

Dallas is missing Tyler Myers, Lian Bichsel and Kyle Capobianco on defense, and has ridden a patchwork blueline to an 8-1-1 run since Halloween. Miro Heiskanen played 26:13 Sunday, Thomas Harley logged 25:14, Esa Lindell played 24:26 and Nils Lundkvist was on the ice for 20:40. That left the third pairing of Trey Taylor and Kyle Burroughs to play about nine minutes, and they were solid in that assignment.

“Good teams find different ways to win,” Oettinger said. “Different guys step up and we’ve had a lot of that this year. We have had a lot of injuries and I’m proud of the guys who have stepped up.”

The Kiviranta goal was also huge. Dallas has been fighting to find depth scoring, and several forwards are well behind their normal pace. Kiviranta, who normally is on the fourth line, found himself on the ice with Wyatt Johnston and Mikko Rantanen, and the trio put together an almost perfect shift.