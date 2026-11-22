First Shift 🏒

Tyler Seguin’s shootout goal Thursday was a nice reminder.

Sure the 34-year-old forward has passed 1,000 regular season games and has some mileage on his oft-repaired tires, but he is also fifth all-time in franchise history in both goals and points, and he showed that in potting a pretty shootout tally that helped Dallas take a 4-3 win against Vegas.

It’s a good sign as he is coming off a summer of rehab from ACL surgery and there are a lot of factors going into this.

“As you watch him every day, you can see his progress from his surgery in the offseason, and it takes a while,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “Some guys, they even say, it takes a year. He’s put in so much work that it will be less, and you can see his game starting to round out, his speed starting to get back to full velocity, so you can use him more.”

Seguin’s average minutes of 14:52 is the lowest in his career, but Gulutzan had him on the ice in two 6-on-5 situations that resulted in goals Tuesday in a comeback win, and then used him as the second shooter in the shootout, which also was a big win.

“You want to keep trying to build and hopefully you get to a good place where you get put in those situations,” Seguin said. “I think you have to earn that. It’s trying to find consistency in having the coaches comfortable putting you in there. I feel great and want to continue to build and help the guys win.”

Seguin has had his share of injuries in his career, but this ACL surgery might have been the toughest. He currently has 7 points (3 goals, 4 assists) in 22 games and knows that the Stars could definitely use a little more. He’s playing on a line with Sam Steel (1 goal, 2 assists) and Justin Hryckowian (2 goals, 1 assist), and said all three would like to produce more.

“You keep stacking good things on top of one another,” Seguin said. “Depth scoring, I talk to Ritzy and Steeler, we’d like to produce more than we have, so we’ll try to stick with that.”

“I expect it, I expect it out of our line,” he added, saying the team’s history of boasting a wealth of 20-goal scorers is important. “You have to remember there is no (Mason) Marchment or (Evgenii) Dadonov getting 20 goals a year, so it’s finding ways to produce more.”

Using Seguin is certainly one of Gulutzan’s options.

“He’s a very serious athlete and he wants to get his full game back, and he’s putting in the work to do so,” Gulutzan said.