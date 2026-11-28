First Shift 🏒

After losses to Nashville and St. Louis this week, the Stars are 3-6-0 against the Central Division.

That’s pretty shocking when you consider Dallas was 17-6-3 last season in the division, tied for the best record in the Central. They have matched the regulation losses and it’s not even December yet.

To make matters worse, they were 15-8-3 two years ago…17-7-2 the year before that…16-8-2 the year before that…and 14-8-4 the year before that. Heck, you have to go all the way back to the pre-Covid days to see them at 12-12-3 in the division in 2019-20.

“Every game is important, it doesn’t matter who it’s against, because you can see the division is so tight,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “Points are up for grabs every night and we need to find those points.”

Of course, the points in head-to-head matchups are bigger, because they can go to the other team in the division. Right now, the Stars sit in the first wildcard spot at 15-8-2 (32 points). Nashville is 13-6-6 (32 points), St. Louis is 14-9-3 (31 points), Utah is 12-10-3 (31 points), and Winnipeg is 13-9-4 (30 points).

The maximum number of teams that can come out of the Central Division and make the playoffs is five, and there are probably seven that can make a case as we approach the end of November. That’s why these games are so important.

“Every division game is tough, but every game is important,” said forward Jason Robertson. “We’re right back at it tomorrow against a really good divisional opponent.”

Dallas plays host to Utah to end a pretty challenging week. Jake Oettinger is back in goal, and both teams played Friday, so the test is real. Can the Stars salvage two points and get back in a good place?

“We gotta win,” said forward Arttu Hyry. “That’s the mindset we’ve got to have. We want to be the best team in the league, so we try to win every game. Every loss makes it easier to emphasize it more. We can’t wait for tomorrow.”