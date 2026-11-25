First Shift 🏒

The Stars have played more games against the Eastern Conference than the West so far, and that can be a little disorienting.

But the meandering road that has been the 2026-27 season lands squarely in the Central Division this week, and that can be a very good thing for the Lads in Victory Green.

After a tough home win against Pittsburgh on Sunday in which Jake Oettinger earned his fifth shutout of the season, Dallas will play host to Nashville on Wednesday, travel to St. Louis on Friday and then come back home for a match with Utah on Saturday.

“It does make a difference,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “I was really happy to get through that segment. Jakey getting us that win was big to finish off that week and now the scene changes a little for these three games. This gets you to a little more heightened place.”

Dallas is 3-4-0 in divisional games this year, and that is a bit shocking. The Stars had 17 wins in the division last season, tied for second most in the league. They have a history of playing well against the Central, and that’s a big reason why they have been among the league leaders for four years.

It’s also significant because the playoffs force you to work through your own division in order to advance.

“It’s a big deal,” said Oettinger.

The timing is good for the Stars. They are 15-6-2 and have the fifth best points percentage in the league, but also don’t feel like they are playing “great hockey” just yet. Dallas had to come back twice to win games in overtime and a shootout against Vegas last week, and then had to rely on Oettinger during a frantic third period in a 1-0 win over Pittsburgh.

So getting a more complete game is a team goal right now.

“We haven’t played our best hockey yet; we’re trying to find it,” Gulutzan said. “You look at our record and it’s a good record, but we need to find a better level of game and I don’t think we’re quite there yet.”

The Stars have been battling injuries and that has forced some scrambling. Matt Duchene has been out all year, and more recent injuries have taken away Tyler Myers, Oskar Back, Lian Bichsel and Kyle Capobianco. Myers and Back are candidates to return Wednesday, and Gulutzan was juggling his lineup to find potential boosts for his players.

“There is an onus on coaches to recognize through an 84-game schedule who is going and who is not. Sometimes that ice time can help when you reward the right thing,” Gulutzan said. “It creates different energy, too. You’ve got to move your pieces around to cover what you think are some of your strengths or deficiencies for that night. And then hopefully that night turns into five nights.”

If they’re mostly against the Central, that could be timed very well.

“You know it when you’re out there,” goalie Casey DeSmith said. “Divisional games can be four-point games. You know it, they know it.”