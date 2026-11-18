“Guess who’s back?,” probably meant more Tuesday than it ever has for Stars fans.

The familiar cry when a Dallas player exits the penalty box during home games took on new meaning when Miro Heiskanen returned from a five-game injury absence to help his squad to a 4-3 comeback win in overtime against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Sure, Dallas went 3-1-1 in his absence. And yes, Mikko Rantanen had a four-point night (1 goal, 3 assists) in the Vegas win. But Heiskanen slathered a good amount of glue on his team Tuesday and then won the game by potting the deciding goal in overtime.

It was a fairly noticeable appearance.

“He’s one of the best D in the league, plays big minutes, PK, power play, 5-on-5, so he obviously helps our team a ton,” said Rantanen.

While coach Glen Gulutzan added: “Miro is such a great player. Just to have him back there makes a big difference for us.”

Heiskanen played a team-high 26:44, including 6:04 on the penalty kill. Dallas killed all five Vegas power plays, including two in the third period. That helped open the door for the comeback after the Golden Knights went up 3-1.

The two teams were cagey and detailed through the first 40 minutes, but then five goals were scored in the final ten minutes of the third period to change the flow of the game. William Karlsson scored his second of the game at the 10:27 mark to give Vegas a 2-0 lead, but Nils Lundkvist scored his first of the season 32 seconds later to make it 2-1.