Game Day Guide: Sabres vs. Stars

View the latest information on the matchup against Buffalo, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game.

Gameday11.14.26_16x9
By Stars Staff

When: Saturday, November 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center 

TV: Prime Video

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single-game / Suites

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 5:00 p.m. South Entrance

50/50 Beneficiary: Dallas Stars Foundation

 
Dallas Stars
Buffalo Sabres
Record
10-6-2 (6-5-0 Home)
8-7-4 (4-1-4 Away)
Rank
22 points (4th in Central)
20 points (6th in Atlantic)
Power Play
26.2% (11-for-42)
15.9% (10-for-63)
Penalty Kill
88.5% (54-for-61)
69.7% (46-for-66)

Last 10 Games
6-3-1
4-4-2

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night for the final time this season. The Stars defeated the Sabres in their first contest this season on Oct. 8 in Buffalo — a 4-0 shutout win.
  • Dallas is 59-58-20 all-time vs. Buffalo, including a 37-24-8 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have earned points in nine of their last 11 games played against the Sabres (8-2-1) dating back to Jan. 20, 2022, outscoring them 40-29 during that span. Dallas has also earned points in four of their last five games played vs. Buffalo at American Airlines Center (3-1-1).
  • Forward Mikko Rantanen put up a four-point (1-3—4) performance in Dallas’ last game against the Sabres on Oct. 8 and now has 12 points (4-8—12) in his last seven games played against them, dating back to Dec. 13, 2023. In all, Rantanen has registered 27 points (10-17—27) in 19 career games played vs. Buffalo, averaging 1.42 points per game. He has recorded points in all but four games played against them. His 1.42 points per game against them are tied for the second-best mark among active NHL skaters who have played the Sabres at least 10 times in their career.
  • Forward Jason Robertson has collected five points (2-3—5) in his last four games played vs. Buffalo. In 11 career games played against the Sabres, Robertson has totaled 13 points (6-7—13) and two game-winning goals, averaging 1.18 points per game.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
N/A Tyler Seguin (14-17—31, 37 GP)
  Mikko Rantanen (10-1727, 19 GP)
  David Perron (11-14—25, 32 GP)
  Matt Duchene (11-13—24, 29 GP)
 

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Roope Hintz scored a goal and added an assist in Dallas' last game — an 8-3 loss against the Winnipeg Jets — and now has seven points (3-4—7) in his last four games played dating back to Nov. 3 against the Washington Capitals. With his assist, he surpassed Bill Goldsworthy (239) for the 15th-most assists among franchise forwards. Hintz has recorded multi-point efforts in three of his last four games played, including each of his last two. In all, Hintz has compiled 17 points (8-9—17) in 18 games played this season, carrying a plus-minus rating of +8. He ranks third on the team in both goals (8) and points (17) while tied for the team lead in game-winning goals (2). His plus-minus rating (+8) also tops all Stars skaters this season. In his career against Buffalo, Hintz has tallied 10 points (7-3—10) and one game-winning goal in 14 games played. He has also registered points in four of his last five games against the Sabres at American Airlines Center (2-2—4).

Sabres forward Tage Thompson scored his 225th career goal with the franchise in Buffalo's last matchup on Thursday night — a 3-2 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks — passing Miroslav Satan (224) for eighth place on the franchise’s all-time list according to NHL Stats. He enters Saturday's contest having put up 12 points (7-5—12) in his last eight games played dating back to Oct. 27 against the San Jose Sharks. In all, Thompson has collected 21 points (12-9— 21) through 19 games played this season, leading the team in scoring. He also leads the team in both points per game (1.11) and power-play goals (3) while tied for second in power-play points (6). In his career against Dallas, Thompson has posted 14 points (6-8—14) in 15 games played, averaging 16:08 of time on ice per game. He enters Saturday's matchup having totaled six points (3-3— 6) in his last four games played against the Stars, dating back to Oct. 22, 2024.

First Shift 🏒

Glen Gulutzan was pondering a hard practice on Friday.

After his team put up a disappointing performance in an 8-3 home loss to Winnipeg on Thursday, NHL history dictated a “bag skate” that would fire up the motivation of his players. But after a night of sleep and talks with his coaches, the Stars head coach held an intense video session and kept most of his players off of the ice in preparation for home games on Saturday (against Buffalo) and Sunday (against Florida).

Gulutzan said that his players deviated from their plan in the second period, and it cost them dearly. So, he decided it would be ill-advised to change the plan he and the coaches had for practice this week.

“Yesterday I was (angry) between the second and the third, but did things get better? No. Sometimes as a coach, you have to regroup with your people and figure out a clear path out of it,” Gulutzan said. “The old school way still has some merits, but it doesn’t have merit every day like it used to. You’ve got to find solutions.”

It’s part of the journey of the 2026-27 Stars. Dallas played poorly in the first two games but then bounced back and played nine solid games in a 7-1-1 run. The Stars then put together a couple of stinkers and that started a run of defensive sliding which leaked into the Jets game.

And while the team understands all of the moving parts, Gulutzan said the best step right now is simplifying the process.

“When you come in after a night like last night, you want to have something concrete to say: ‘OK, we can fix this,’” Gulutzan said. “It was pretty glaring after the coaches went through the video what we needed to clean up, and it stems from our D-zone coverage. That’s an oddity for us, quite frankly, but it was there slapping you in the face when you went through video.”

The coach added that in addition to the strategic improvements, the team also needs to be more focused. After being down two goals, Winnipeg tied things up and then took a 4-3 lead. The Stars tried to answer by pushing for more goals. Gulutzan said that was a mistake.

“That’s part of the decision to not practice today,” Gulutzan said. “I’m asking these guys to stick with the plan. We had a good plan in the first period and we got away from it in the second and third. But we also had a plan for how we were going to practice this week and if I start deviating from that plan because I reacted like my players did after the first…We need to have some consistency with the mentality of our group and that starts with the way we think about things. We’ve got 3 in 4, so let’s correct what we can correct.”

Part of the history of this team, despite changes to the roster, is that it has responded well to losses. Jake Oettinger will probably go back in goal after getting pulled, and he said he looks forward to that challenge. Likewise, his teammates are prepared to rebound.

“We have a veteran group, guys understand,” said forward Jason Robertson. “We’re too good of a team to let that happen again.”

It’s something Gulutzan is banking on.

“This generation is a solution-based generation, and we came to them today with two concrete things we can change – one is our D-zone and one is our mindset after getting punched in the face,” Gulutzan said. “We need to clean some things up here (in our minds) and respond to some adversity at home.”

Key Numbers 🔢

3.27

Dallas has a 6-5-0 home record with a 3.27 GAA. The Stars are 4-1-2 on the road with a 1.57 GAA.

19-10

The Stars have been outscored 19-10 in home second periods this season. Dallas outscored opponents 46-38 in home second periods last season.

57.7 percent

Dallas leads the NHL in faceoff winning percentage at 57.7 percent. Buffalo ranks 31st at 45.5 percent. Among players with 200 or more faceoffs, Arttu Hyry leads the league at 63.0 percent.

He Said It 📢

“You’ve got no choice, it’s next man up. Every player wants more ice time, so we’ve got guys who are going to have to take on those minutes…Guys playing elevated minutes doesn’t affect whether we can win or lose.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on missing defensemen Miro Heiskanen, Lian Bichsel and Kyle Capobianco to injury. Nils Lundkvist played a career-high 24:19 in the loss to Winnipeg

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Game
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Florida Panthers
November 15
7:00 PM CDT
American Airlines Center
Vegas Golden Knights
November 17
9:00 PM CDT
T-Mobile Arena
Vegas Golden Knights
November 19
9:00pm CDT
T-Mobile Arena

 

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