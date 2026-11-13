Heika’s Take: Stars completely unravel in lopsided 8-3 loss to Jets

The Stars had a rare night on Thursday.

And not in a good way.

Dallas allowed eight goals against for the first time since November 2016, losing to the Winnipeg Jets, 8-3, at American Airlines Center – and following that up with a long team meeting to address problems that have seeped into their game.

“It’s shocking, obviously uncharacteristic of us,” said goalie Jake Oettinger, who allowed six goals on 27 shots before being pulled in the third period. “It’s not good enough and every guy needs to be better, including myself.”

Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said in addition to the team meltdown, “we never got any saves.” It was a tough acknowledgement of Oettinger’s recent play. Yes, the big goalie is 4-2-0 in his past six starts, but he has a 3.90 goals against average and an .842 save percentage in that span. To start the season, Oettinger was 5-2-1 with a 1.23 GAA and .939 save percentage.

“It wasn’t his best game,” Gulutzan said. “We’ve got other guys in that boat, but certainly it wasn’t his best game. The whole group has to get better.”

Dallas actually had a great start. Home starts were an issue last season, and the coaching staff and players addressed it. The Stars got off to an early 2-0 lead in this one, but allowed the Jets to tie it just seven minutes into the second period. Dallas took a 3-2 lead on David Perron’s first goal as a Star, but then everything crumbled.

Winnipeg scored three goals in the next six minutes, including one in the final eight seconds of the second period. It was a mental meltdown, and that was the most obvious problem, Gulutzan said.

“I think when they scored, we had the mindset of we had to get it back, and that’s the wrong mindset,” Gulutzan said. “You’ve got to try to lock it down, get a little tighter in your mind.”