FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has acquired two draft picks from the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward Mavrik Bourque and defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. The Stars received Nashville’s own second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and the Vegas Golden Knights’ third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.
Dallas Stars acquire draft picks from Nashville Predators
The club has acquired two draft picks from the Predators in exchange for Mavrik Bourque and Ilya Lyubushkin
Bourque appeared in 156 regular-season NHL contests with the Stars, recording 66 points (31-35—66) and one goal in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games. Lyubushkin skated in 133 regular-season games and registered 23 points (2-21—23), with four assists in 16 postseason contests.