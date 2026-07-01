Dallas Stars acquire draft picks from Nashville Predators

The club has acquired two draft picks from the Predators in exchange for Mavrik Bourque and Ilya Lyubushkin

NSH_WEB_16x9 3
By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has acquired two draft picks from the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward Mavrik Bourque and defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. The Stars received Nashville’s own second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft and the Vegas Golden Knights’ third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

Bourque appeared in 156 regular-season NHL contests with the Stars, recording 66 points (31-35—66) and one goal in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games. Lyubushkin skated in 133 regular-season games and registered 23 points (2-21—23), with four assists in 16 postseason contests.

News Feed

Dallas Stars sign forwards Arttu Hyry and Artem Shlaine and goaltender Brandon Halverson

Focused on the future: Emil Hemming continuing upward climb through Stars’ system

Exciting opportunities await Stars prospects as team opens development camp

Dallas Stars announce qualifying offers

Dallas Stars announce 2026 development camp roster

Stars add five new players through draft, still navigating Jason Robertson situation

Dallas Stars conclude Day Two of 2026 NHL Draft

Draft day: Stars staying prepared for anything as 2026 Draft kicks off

Dallas Stars sign forwards Harrison Scott and Matthew Seminoff to contract extensions

Dallas Stars sign Kyle Capobianco and Luke Krys to contract extensions

Expect the unexpected: Decisions loom for Stars as action-packed part of NHL offseason begins

Dallas Stars announce 2026 development camp schedule

Draft day dynamics: How Stars have found immense value in recent drafts

Jason Robertson named to NHL's 2025-26 First All-Star Team

Dallas Stars' non-binding Letter of Intent approved by Plano City Council

Go your own way: Stars continue searching for best version of themselves

Dallas Stars announce Letter of intent for proposed Plano arena and entertainment district

With potential comes pressure: Stars’ recent success only creates more questions in chase for supremacy