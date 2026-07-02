Dallas Stars sign forward Joel Kiviranta to one-year, $1 million contract

Kiviranta, 30, had nine points (3-6—9) in 51 games for the Colorado Avalanche in 2025-26 while also appearing in five postseason contests for the club. According to Natural Stat Trick, when Kiviranta was on the ice during 5-on-5 play during the regular season, the Avalanche outscored their opponents 20-12 and owned a 59.5 shots for percentage. Kiviranta also totaled 53:15 of shorthanded time on ice and 1:03 of shorthanded ice time per game, making the 2025-26 season the fourth consecutive year in which he averaged over a minute of ice time on the penalty kill per game.