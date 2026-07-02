FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Joel Kiviranta to a one-year contract that will carry an annual average value (AAV) of $1 million.
Dallas Stars sign forward Joel Kiviranta to one-year, $1 million contract
The 30-year-old had nine points in 51 games for the Colorado Avalanche in 2025-26 while also appearing in five postseason contests for the club
“We are excited to welcome Joel back to the Stars organization,” said Nill. “Our familiarity with Joel made signing him an easy choice, and his versatility as a player gives us some added flexibility to our lineup.”
Kiviranta, 30, had nine points (3-6—9) in 51 games for the Colorado Avalanche in 2025-26 while also appearing in five postseason contests for the club. According to Natural Stat Trick, when Kiviranta was on the ice during 5-on-5 play during the regular season, the Avalanche outscored their opponents 20-12 and owned a 59.5 shots for percentage. Kiviranta also totaled 53:15 of shorthanded time on ice and 1:03 of shorthanded ice time per game, making the 2025-26 season the fourth consecutive year in which he averaged over a minute of ice time on the penalty kill per game.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward rejoins the Stars after spending the last three seasons with the Avalanche. In 349 career regular-season games, Kiviranta has scored 38 goals and added 31 assists for 69 points, setting career highs in 2024-25 in goals (16), assists (7) and points (23). He has also appeared in 56 career Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Stars (36) and Avalanche (20), totaling 14 points (7-7—14) in those contests.
A native of Vantaa, Finland, Kiviranta has represented his home country in various levels of international competition, winning a gold medal at the 2019 IIHF World Championship and a bronze medal at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. He joins fellow countrymen Miro Heiskanen, Roope Hintz, Arttu Hyry, Esa Lindell and Mikko Rantanen on the Stars roster.