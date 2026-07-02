Dallas Stars sign forward Joel Kiviranta to one-year, $1 million contract

The 30-year-old had nine points in 51 games for the Colorado Avalanche in 2025-26 while also appearing in five postseason contests for the club

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By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Joel Kiviranta to a one-year contract that will carry an annual average value (AAV) of $1 million.

“We are excited to welcome Joel back to the Stars organization,” said Nill. “Our familiarity with Joel made signing him an easy choice, and his versatility as a player gives us some added flexibility to our lineup.”

Kiviranta, 30, had nine points (3-6—9) in 51 games for the Colorado Avalanche in 2025-26 while also appearing in five postseason contests for the club. According to Natural Stat Trick, when Kiviranta was on the ice during 5-on-5 play during the regular season, the Avalanche outscored their opponents 20-12 and owned a 59.5 shots for percentage. Kiviranta also totaled 53:15 of shorthanded time on ice and 1:03 of shorthanded ice time per game, making the 2025-26 season the fourth consecutive year in which he averaged over a minute of ice time on the penalty kill per game.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward rejoins the Stars after spending the last three seasons with the Avalanche. In 349 career regular-season games, Kiviranta has scored 38 goals and added 31 assists for 69 points, setting career highs in 2024-25 in goals (16), assists (7) and points (23). He has also appeared in 56 career Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Stars (36) and Avalanche (20), totaling 14 points (7-7—14) in those contests.

A native of Vantaa, Finland, Kiviranta has represented his home country in various levels of international competition, winning a gold medal at the 2019 IIHF World Championship and a bronze medal at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. He joins fellow countrymen Miro HeiskanenRoope HintzArttu HyryEsa Lindell and Mikko Rantanen on the Stars roster.

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