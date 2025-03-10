Beyond the ice: Dallas Stars putting the “why” in hockey

“And you also learn life skills faster,” Blackwell said of the hockey journey. “When I look at my own personal career, not many people expected me to make it, never mind last this long. I had some injuries in college, and I took two years off and I was not planning on playing again. Next thing you know, I’m back playing and slowly climbing the ladder. So it’s just perseverance. I think our generation has been exposed to having everything we want at the snap of a finger. So not giving up and persevering, I can take that everyday into the job I have now and outside of hockey and then whatever I do afterwards. Good overall life experiences from being on your own at an earlier age and learning how to overcome adversity in many different facets of life.”