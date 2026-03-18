Game Day Guide: Stars at Avalanche

When: Wednesday, March 17 at 8:30 p.m.
Where: Ball Arena
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
View the latest information on the matchup against Colorado, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game
When: Wednesday, March 17 at 8:30 p.m.
Where: Ball Arena
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
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Dallas Stars
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Colorado Avalanche
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Record
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42-15-10 (20-7-6 Away)
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44-13-9 (23-6-4 Home)
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Rank
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94 Points (2nd in Central)
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97 Points (1st in Central)
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Power Play
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29.6% (60-for-203)
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15.8% (34-for-215)
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Penalty Kill
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80.9% (165-for-204)
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82.4% (155-for-188)
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Last 10 Games
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8-1-1
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6-4-0
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Active Streaks
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Leading Scorers
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Wyatt Johnston (3-9—12, 7 GP)
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Jamie Benn (16-35—51, 62 GP)
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Jason Robertson (4-3—7, 4 GP)
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Tyler Seguin (26-23—49, 43 GP)
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Miro Heiskanen (1-2—3, 2 GP)
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Matt Duchene (14-7—21, 21 GP)
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Jamie Benn (1-1—2, 2 GP)
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Jason Robertson (9-11—20, 16 GP)
Stars forward Johnston scored a goal in Dallas' last game on March 16 against the Utah Mammoth and now enters Wednesday's game riding a four-game point streak dating back to March 10, earning seven points (3-4—7) during that span. This marks the third stretch of the season that Johnston has scored in three consecutive games (also: Jan. 4-7 and Oct. 9-16). In all, Johnston has totaled 74 points (37-37—74) in 67 games played this season, ranking second on the team in scoring. He has already set career highs in both goals (37) and points (74) this season and enters Wednesday's game having totaled 37 assists this year, which is one shy of matching his career high of 38. Johnston is currently on pace to finish the year with 46 goals, 46 assists and 92 points. His 37 goals this season are tied for fifth in the NHL while his 36 power-play points (22-14—36) rank third, entering play Tuesday. In his career against Colorado, Johnston has notched 13 points (4-9—13) in 13 games played. He enters Wednesday's contest riding a seven-game point streak against the Avalanche, recording 12 points (3-9—12) during that span, including putting up a goal and an assist in Dallas’ last game against them on March 6.
Avalanche forward Martin Necas enters Wednesday's matchup riding a four-game point streak dating back to March 10, collecting five points (3-2—5) during that span. Necas tallied an assist in Colorado's last game on March 16 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, while putting up 24:08 of time on ice. In 63 games played this season, he's totaled 81 points (31-50—81), ranking third on the team and tied for seventh in the NHL in scoring entering play Tuesday. His 24 drawn penalties this season lead Avalanche skaters, while ranking second in goals (31) and tied for second in power-play goals (8). In his career against Dallas, Necas has registered 17 points (6-11—17) in 20 games played. He enters Wednesday's game riding a five-game point streak against the Stars, tallying 11 points (4-7—11) during that span, including putting up four points (1-3—4) in his last meeting against Dallas on March 6, which matched a single-game career high that he has recorded on five other occasions (last: Nov. 13, 2025).
It’s been quite a week for Justin Hryckowian.
The free agent forward who played at Northeastern University and worked his way up through the Stars’ AHL affiliate was front and center on Thursday when Dallas beat Edmonton 7-2 in a nationally televised game. Hryckowian was sticking up for teammate Arttu Hyry when he found himself in a scrum with three-time MVP Connor McDavid at the end of the second period.
The interaction was innocent enough, but the Oilers didn’t take kindly to anyone messing with their captain, so they harassed Hryckowian for the remainder of the game. At one point, the 25-year-old winger addressed the Oilers bench with some sharp words and a gestured stick point, and that made all the social media.
So, is it pretty cool that everyone knows how to pronounce your name, now, Justin?
“It’s been kind of a lot right now,” he said with a smile. “I’m just trying to stay in the moment and play my game.”
That’s what he was doing when this whole thing blew up, and that does bring him some comfort. Hyry accidentally shot a puck that hit Leon Draisaitl as time expired and that made McDavid mad.
“Connor was sticking up for his guy and Ritzy was sticking up for his guy, so I liked it,” said Stars coach Glen Gulutzan.
The coach also liked the fact the moment was true to Hryckowian’s career. The native of L'Ile-Bizard, Quebec is listed at 5-11, 198, so he has had to work his way up. He played three years at Northeastern and became a pretty good offensive player. When he signed with the Stars and jumped into Cedar Park, he found a way to tally 60 points (22 goals, 38 assists) in 67 games and earned the AHL Rookie of the Year. He was even better in the playoffs with 18 points (9 goals, 9 assists) in 14 games and that led him right to the Dallas Stars training camp in the fall.
A tight salary cap forced Dallas to part with Mason Marchment, Mikael Granlund and Evgenii Dadonov over the summer, and that opened the door for a player like Hryckowian. He impressed the new coaching staff and has been claiming ice time ever since.
“If there’s one guy that’s all business all of the time, it’s him,” Gulutzan said. “His routine hasn’t changed, it’s the same thing every day. It’s a very regimented pregame ritual and that’s how guys like him will themselves into the league and he’s not going to chance that.”
Still, the spotlight has been a challenge. The internet artists took one of the photos of him confronting the Oilers bench and turned it into a virtual portrait. Hryckowian worries his teammates might place a real one in his locker at some point. And his phone, well that has been working overtime. All of his friends from Quebec, from Boston, from Cedar Park are voicing their approval.
His mom was in town for the game and Hryckowian said it was a nice moment.
“It’s awesome for everyone,” he said. “Me and my family, we’re just trying to soak the moment in.”
Because if anyone knows that the Stars still have a lot of work to do, it’s Justin Hryckowian.
“It’s good for him,” Gulutzan said. “He’s focused, he’s not going to go buy a Lamborghini.”
But he is going to try to help the Stars win. Through 66 games, he has 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) and has been a “Swiss Army knife” for Gulutzan, fitting into a lot of different roles.
“He’s at the center of a lot of the physicality,” said teammate Robertson. “You kind of see how his growth through the season, he's embracing what he's doing. Not just doing that (physical) stuff, but the little stuff, faceoffs, PK, even scoring and providing a little bite. It's a big piece for us as a team."
And as the league gets to know him, he understands the job will get tougher. But he seems to be ready for that.
“I just want to show up and help this team win,” he said. “That was a big game on national TV. It’s probably done by now…hopefully.”
14-1-1
Dallas just finished a two-month stretch with a 14-1-1 record. The Stars led the league in scoring in that span at 4.06 goals per game, were second in GAA at 2.56, and were first on the power play (31.6 percent).
Plus-76
Colorado leads the NHL in goal differential at plus-74. Dallas is second at plus-51.
51
Colorado goalie Scott Wedgewood played three seasons in the Stars organization, logging 51 games and posting a 28-11-11 record.
“We’re just trying to do the little things and make sure we’re doing that every single shift. Right now, it’s a good opportunity because we’re playing a lot of good teams. Just doing those little details, we get rewarded for that.”
-Colin Blackwell on attention to detail during the 15-game point streak
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.
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Opponent
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Date
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Time
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Location
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Stream
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Minnesota Wild
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March 21
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3:00 p.m.
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Grand Casino Arena
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Vegas Golden Knights
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March 22
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6:00 p.m.
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American Airlines Center
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New Jersey Devils
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March 24
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7:00 p.m.
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American Airlines Center