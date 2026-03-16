Jake Oettinger named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Oettinger went 3-0-0 with a 1.65 goals-against average and .940 save percentage to help the Stars extend their point streak to a franchise record-tying 15 games

Otter Second Star of The Week Web - Mar 16 (1)
By NHL PR

Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger has been named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week the week ending March 15.

Oettinger went 3-0-0 with a 1.65 goals-against average and .940 save percentage to help the Stars (42-14-10, 94 points) extend their point streak to a franchise record-tying 15 games dating to Jan. 23 (14-0-1) as they moved within three points of the Colorado Avalanche (44-12-9, 97 points) in the Presidents’ Trophy race. Oettinger denied 26 of 27 shots in a 2-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights March 10.

VGK@DAL: Oettinger with a great save against Jack Eichel

He then made 30 saves in a 7-2 triumph over the Edmonton Oilers March 12, followed by 22 stops in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings March 14.

The 27-year-old Oettinger, who owns a 12-game point streak dating to Jan. 20 (11-0-1), ranks third in the NHL with 28 wins in 43 total appearances this season (28-10-5, 2.62 GAA, .900 SV%, 2 SO).

New York Rangers left wing Alexis Lafrenière and St. Louis Blues right wing Jimmy Snuggerud were named the First and Third Stars of the Week, respectively. The full release from the NHL can be found here.

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