Jake Oettinger named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Oettinger went 3-0-0 with a 1.65 goals-against average and .940 save percentage to help the Stars (42-14-10, 94 points) extend their point streak to a franchise record-tying 15 games dating to Jan. 23 (14-0-1) as they moved within three points of the Colorado Avalanche (44-12-9, 97 points) in the Presidents’ Trophy race. Oettinger denied 26 of 27 shots in a 2-1 win against the Vegas Golden Knights March 10.