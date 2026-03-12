Lucky 13: Stars continue to overcome obstacles and challenges throughout historic stretch

“I think the one thing we’ve done a good job of this year, and our group hopefully feels, is they all feel like they’ve got a little piece of this thing,” head coach Glen Gulutzan said. “That’s important. You’re not going to win it with one line or two lines, you have to win it with your depth. When all the good teams start playing each other when it’s down to 16, eight and then four, you’re going to need more than the superstars can saw off some nights. You’re going to need those other guys. Our group has a lot of guys that are bought in and feel that they’re counted on to make a difference.”