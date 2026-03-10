Game Day Guide: Stars vs Golden Knights

View the latest information on the matchup against Vegas, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

By Stars Staff

When: Tuesday, March 10 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

Dallas Stars
Vegas Golden Knights
Record
39-14-10 (19-7-4 Home) 
29-21-14 (15-11-7 Away) 
Rank
88 Points (2nd in Central) 
72 Points (2nd in Pacific) 
Power Play
29.9% (56-for-187) 
25.8% (46-for-178) 
Penalty Kill
80.2% (154-for-192) 
81.6% (124-for-152) 
Last 10 Games
9-0-1 
4-6-0 

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday night for second of three matchups this season. Dallas defeated Vegas in their last matchup earlier this season on Jan. 29 in Vegas (5-4 SOW). The two teams will meet for a final time this season on March 22 in Dallas.
  • Dallas is 9-8-4 all-time vs. Vegas, including a 4-4-3 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have won their last three consecutive games played against the Golden Knights. They have also earned points in nine of their last 11 games played vs. Vegas (7-2-2), dating back to April 26, 2022. Dallas has also earned points in seven of their last eight games against the Golden Knights at American Airlines Center (4-1-3).
  • Forward Jason Robertson enters Tuesday’s matchup riding a three-game point streak vs. Vegas, earning four points (2-2—4) during that span. In 13 career games played against the Golden Knights, Robertson has tallied 10 points (5-5—10) with a plus-minus rating of +2.
  • Forward Mavrik Bourque put up two goals in Dallas’ last game vs. Vegas on Jan. 29 and enters Tuesday’s contest riding a two-game point streak against them, collecting three goals during that span. Of Bourque’s four career games against the Golden Knights, he has notched four goals, upholding a plus-minus rating of +3.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Wyatt Johnston (4-3—7, 4 GP) 
Mikko Rantanen (9-10—19, 25 GP) 
Roope Hintz (1-4—5, 3 GP) 
Roope Hintz (5-8—13, 15 GP)
Jason Robertson (2-2—4, 3 GP) 
Matt Duchene (6-6—12, 19 GP)   
Mavrik Bourque (3-0—3, 2 GP) 
Jamie Benn (4-7—11, 20 GP) 

Players To Watch 👀

Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen scored the game-winning goal in overtime in Dallas' last game on March 8 against the Chicago Blackhawks and now carries 17 points (2-15—17) in his last 14 games, dating back to Jan. 20. His game-winning goal was the third overtime goal of his career and first since March 11, 2023. In all, Heiskanen has totaled 53 points (9-44—53) in 61 games this season, ranking fourth on the team and eighth in the League among NHL defensemen in scoring entering play Monday. The 2025-26 campaign marks his third 50-point season, which makes him the third Finnish-born defenseman in NHL history to have at least three 50-point campaigns according to NHL Stats. Heiskanen is averaging 25:51 of time on ice per game this season which is the third-best mark in the NHL entering play Monday. In his career against Vegas, Heiskanen has tallied seven points (0-7—7) in 18 games played, averaging 24:46 of time on ice per game. His 24:46 time on ice per game against them ranks seventh among all active NHL skaters who have played the Golden Knights at least 10 times in their career.

Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner notched two assists in Vegas' last game on March 8 against the Edmonton Oilers and now enters Tuesday's game riding a three-game point streak, registering six points (2-4—6) during that span. In all, Marner has posted 65 points (18-47—65) in 63 games played, ranking second on the team in scoring this season. He recently recorded his 800th career NHL point on Feb. 27 against the Washington Capitals, becoming the eighth fastest active NHL skater to reach the milestone (715 GP) and second from the 2015 draft according to NHL Stats. In his career against Dallas, Marner has collected 23 points (5-18—23) in 17 games played, carrying a plus-minus rating +7. His 1.35 points per game against the Stars ranks third among all NHL skaters who have played Dallas at least five times in their career. Entering Tuesday's contest, Marner rides a six-game point streak against the Stars, earning seven points (3-4—7) during that span.

First Shift 🏒

Glen Gulutzan was an assistant coach with the Edmonton Oilers for the past seven seasons, so he’s adjusting to his head coaching gig in Dallas this year.

Gulutzan said he made some adjustments coming back from the Olympic Break, and that showed in some of the recent games. Dallas had an intense battle against Colorado on Friday and because of a 5 p.m. start on Sunday, Gulutzan thought his team needed a full practice on Saturday. However, after some sluggish play on Sunday, the new/old head coach said he went for a bit more rest on Monday before a Tuesday game against Vegas.

“Sometimes you just look at your group,” Gulutzan said of reading his team’s physical state. “It’s always in your mind. We were in the Pacific (time zone), and then we head to Calgary, and then we have the day off, and then we come back here, and we have an emotional game against Colorado, then there’s trade deadline stressors. I thought the adrenaline kind of pushed us.

“But I could tell by Saturday, and then the faces yesterday just coming to the bench,” he said of the missing energy. “The guys looked a little drained - emotionally drained, physically drained, traveling drained, just with everything that’s been going on. So you kind of take stock of it.”

Gulutzan said he gave players the option to rest on Monday, and most of the team took it. He said even the diehard rink rats needed a break.

“Today, there’s only 7 guys on the ice,” he said. “So it goes to show you that, you got some Walter Paytons, some guys you look at that always go out…Bur when they’re not going, you know you’ve probably done the right thing.”

Gulutzan said he has been managing different elements during a season compressed because of the Olympic schedule. As the team plays almost every other day down the stretch, the coaching staff looks to tweak things almost every day.

“You’re always trying to manage the energy,” Gulutzan said. “I thought we’ve done a great job. Rest is probably the biggest thing, but it’s the balance really. Some days you do need to skate. You can’t shut down for too long, and there also is other kinds of energy in the locker room. Obviously, winning is a major one, but there are other things, too.”

Key Numbers 🔢

15

The franchise record for consecutive point streak is 15 games, set in 1998-99 when the team went 12-0-3. Dallas currently is at 12 games (11-0-1).

64.1 percent

Two of the Stars’ top volume faceoff men are currently out with injuries in Hintz and Radek Faksa. That means players like Justin Hryckowian and Arttu Hyry have to step up. Hryckowian has won 57.7 percent of 194 draws, while Hyry has won 64.1 percent of 39 faceoffs.

222

Robertson ranks seventh in the NHL in shots on goal at 222. That already exceeds the 211 he had in 82 games last season and puts him on pace for the second highest total in his career.

He Said It 📢

“Rubbing is racing…The players have bought into it now. They feel it. They know there is a certain way they need to play with a higher level of physicality in all three zones, and it’s made us better.”

Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on how the increased physicality is helping the team in all aspects of its game

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Edmonton Oilers
March 12
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Detroit Red Wings
March 14
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Utah Mammoth
March 16
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center

