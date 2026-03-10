Game Day Guide: Stars vs Golden Knights

First Shift 🏒

Glen Gulutzan was an assistant coach with the Edmonton Oilers for the past seven seasons, so he’s adjusting to his head coaching gig in Dallas this year.

Gulutzan said he made some adjustments coming back from the Olympic Break, and that showed in some of the recent games. Dallas had an intense battle against Colorado on Friday and because of a 5 p.m. start on Sunday, Gulutzan thought his team needed a full practice on Saturday. However, after some sluggish play on Sunday, the new/old head coach said he went for a bit more rest on Monday before a Tuesday game against Vegas.

“Sometimes you just look at your group,” Gulutzan said of reading his team’s physical state. “It’s always in your mind. We were in the Pacific (time zone), and then we head to Calgary, and then we have the day off, and then we come back here, and we have an emotional game against Colorado, then there’s trade deadline stressors. I thought the adrenaline kind of pushed us.

“But I could tell by Saturday, and then the faces yesterday just coming to the bench,” he said of the missing energy. “The guys looked a little drained - emotionally drained, physically drained, traveling drained, just with everything that’s been going on. So you kind of take stock of it.”

Gulutzan said he gave players the option to rest on Monday, and most of the team took it. He said even the diehard rink rats needed a break.

“Today, there’s only 7 guys on the ice,” he said. “So it goes to show you that, you got some Walter Paytons, some guys you look at that always go out…Bur when they’re not going, you know you’ve probably done the right thing.”

Gulutzan said he has been managing different elements during a season compressed because of the Olympic schedule. As the team plays almost every other day down the stretch, the coaching staff looks to tweak things almost every day.

“You’re always trying to manage the energy,” Gulutzan said. “I thought we’ve done a great job. Rest is probably the biggest thing, but it’s the balance really. Some days you do need to skate. You can’t shut down for too long, and there also is other kinds of energy in the locker room. Obviously, winning is a major one, but there are other things, too.”