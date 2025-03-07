FRISCO, TEXAS – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has acquired forward Mikko Rantanen from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for forward Logan Stankoven, a 2026 first-round pick (top 10 protected, would convey to an unprotected 2027 first-round pick), a 2026 third-round pick, a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 first-round pick (top 10 protected, would convey to an unprotected 2029 first-round pick).
Dallas Stars acquire forward Mikko Rantanen from the Carolina Hurricanes, sign to eight-year contract extension
Additionally, Nill announced that the team has signed Rantanen to an eight-year contract extension, which begins in the 2025-26 season and runs through the 2032-33 season. The eight-year contract extension is worth $96 million and has an average annual value (AAV) of $12 million.
“The chance to acquire and extend one of the best forwards in the NHL is an opportunity that we couldn’t pass up,” Nill said. “He demonstrates exceptional skill and vision on the ice and his size, consistency and versatility make him one of the most complete players in the League. Mikko’s experience in the postseason is an invaluable asset to our team as we work toward the goal of winning a Stanley Cup. We are thrilled that Mikko wants to wear Victory Green and make Dallas his new home for the foreseeable future.”
Rantanen, 28, shares 11th in the NHL with 70 points (27-43—70) in 62 games during the 2024-25 campaign with the Carolina Hurricanes and the Colorado Avalanche. He spent his first 49 games of the 2024-25 campaign with Colorado, recording 64 points (25-39—64). The forward led the team in goals (25) and ranked second in assists (39) and points (64) prior to being traded to Carolina on Jan. 24, 2025. Since being acquired by Carolina, he has added six points (2-4—6) in 13 contests.
The native of Nousiainen, Finland has skated in 632 career NHL regular-season contests with Carolina and Colorado, amassing 687 points (289-398—687). Among Finnish-born players in NHL history, the forward ranks fourth in goals (289), seventh in points (687) and 10th in assists (398). He has appeared seven times in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, all with the Avalanche, recording 101 points (34-67—101) in 81 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. Rantanen helped lead Colorado to the 2022 Stanley Cup, ranking fifth in postseason scoring with 25 points (5-20—25).
Rantanen has been named to the NHL All-Star Game on two occasions (2019, 2023) and was selected to the 2020-21 NHL Second All-Star Team. The forward has represented his country on the international stage on numerous occasions, including the 4 Nations Face-Off and capturing the gold medal at 2016 IIHF World Junior Championship.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound forward was originally selected by Colorado in the first round (10th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft