Like Frank the Tank in the movie “Old School,” the Stars’ “streaking” came to an abrupt end Monday night.
Heika’s Take: Stars focused on resetting quickly after streaks end in 6-3 loss to Mammoth
Dallas saw its 15-game point streak and strand of 12 straight games with a power play goal end after a lopsided third period against Utah
Not only did Dallas see their 15-game point streak (which tied a franchise record) stop, it also witnessed the 12-game run of power play goals come to an end in a 6-3 loss to the Utah Mammoth.
It was an uncharacteristic game for the lads in Victory Green, as they had some big giveaways in the third period, including Miro Heiskanen coughing up a shorthanded goal that allowed Utah to take a 3-2 lead.
“Someone told me that we hadn't lost in 55 days, but whenever you lose it still feels the same,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said.
Since a 1-0 loss at Columbus on Jan. 22, Dallas had gone 14-0-1 – matching the organization’s longest streak of acquiring a standings point in consecutive games. The 1998-99 Stars set the mark at 12-0-3 and then went on to win the Stanley Cup, so the feeling is pretty good about what this run could mean.
That said, it is just March, and the Stars have to play at Colorado on Wednesday and at Minnesota on Saturday.
“It’s a lot like the playoffs right now,” captain Jamie Benn said. “You can’t let one game affect the next, and it’s about moving on quick here. We learn from this one and we have a big game coming up.”
The game was actually pretty well played by the Stars, as they dominated puck possession early, scored on a nice pass from Benn to Sam Steel, and then had things tied up 2-2 heading into the third period.
Dallas earned a power play three minutes into the final frame, and that should have been a great sign for a Stars team that had the hottest man advantage in the league. Dallas had scored a power play goal in 12 straight games and ranked second in the league at 30 percent efficiency entering the game. But Heiskanen bobbled a rimming pass while trying to keep it onside at the right point, and Utah’s Jack McBain took off on a breakaway and tucked a shorthanded goal between the pads of Casey DeSmith.
That was a bit of a shocker, but the Stars have handled moments like that during the streak. Instead, though, Matt Duchene had a giveaway four minutes later and Utah made it 4-2.
The Mammoth scored a couple more and Adam Erne added a consolation goal for the Stars in the final minute for the 6-3 ending, but Gulutzan said the key moments came after the shorthanded goal.
“Those things happen, but it's how you react to it and I thought we got a little loose after that,” Gulutzan said.
Dallas actually finished with a 30-22 advantage in shots on goal, but the Mammoth took advantage of a couple of odd-angle shots early in the game and then cashed in on the Stars’ turnovers. Those are lessons that will be analyzed at practice Tuesday before the team heads to Colorado for a huge game on Wednesday.
“You can learn lessons from every game that you play in this league,” Benn said. “Every team is so good now that anybody can win each and every night.”
While the Stars have been on this run, Colorado has lost to Edmonton, Winnipeg and Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, third-place Minnesota has dropped games to Philadelphia, Toronto and the Rangers. That puts Dallas at 42-15-10 (94 points), while Colorado is 44-13-9 (97 points) and Minnesota is 38-18-12 (88 points). Because the league format pits divisional rivals against each other in the playoffs, the Stars would meet Minnesota in the First Round if the postseason started today. If it could overtake Colorado for first place in the division, Dallas would then get the second wildcard team in the opening round.
“It was a tough loss, especially with how we have been rolling, but there is not much time to sit on it and dwell on it,” said Steel. “We have to get ready for the game in Colorado. It is one of the biggest games of the year so far. We just have to figure out how we can get better from tonight and be ready for Wednesday.”
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.