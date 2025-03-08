Talk about all in.
Going all in: Mikko Rantanen trade provides strong boost in Stars’ Cup pursuit
Dallas took a swing for the fences ahead of Friday’s trade deadline, adding one of the NHL’s top scorers to its arsenal
In maybe his boldest day yet as Stars general manager, Jim Nill on Friday acquired superstar winger Mikko Rantanen and signed him to an eight-year contract extension that averages $12 million a year. In doing so, Nill handed one of the hottest teams in the NHL a huge boost headed into the playoffs – and also made a statement about the future for the Stars.
Dallas has been to the Western Conference Final in each of the past two seasons, but is hungry for more. Rantanen helps greatly in that pursuit, as he ranks sixth in scoring in the NHL over the past two and a half seasons with 279 points (124 goals, 155 assists) in 224 games.
He immediately helps the Stars become arguably the best offensive team in the league.
“Anytime you have an opportunity to acquire one of the top players in the game, it’s something you have to look into,” Nill told reporters in a press conference. “Really, it’s just a combination of who he is as a player. He’s an elite, elite player. Been one of the leading scorers in the league for the last four or five years. Playoff success is a big part of it. And he’s a high-character player.”
Rantanen spent most of his career with the Colorado Avalanche and helped them win the Stanley Cup in 2022. He was traded to Carolina in January when the Avalanche decided they could not sign the pending free agent to a contract extension. After the Hurricanes also failed in locking him up on a long-term deal, they decided to let Rantanen talk to the Stars. The two sides hammered out the eight-year extension, and that paved the way to the trade.
"It’s been crazy," Rantanen told TSN. "It was the first time I’ve been traded from Colorado and it happened quick, everything, and all of a sudden you’re on a new team for the first time and then this situation comes with the contract and stuff, so it’s been something that I never thought I would fully experience, but here we are."
The cost was not cheap, either, as Nill sent Logan Stankoven, as well as two first-round draft picks (2026 and 2028) and two third-round picks (2026 and 2027). Nill said getting Rantanen to sign the eight-year extension made it worth it.
“There was a price we paid for it,” Nill said. “ I want to thank Logan Stankoven. That’s where the business is tough, but it’s part of the business and we obtained a great player.”
Nill said it was clear the Hurricanes wanted Stankoven, who has 43 points (15 goals, 28 assists) in 83 NHL games. The 22-year-old was a leading scorer in both the AHL and CHL in the past few years and has great potential.
“It’s the other team,” Nill said on the fact Carolina was focused on Stankoven. “They’re giving up a great asset, and they want assets back. They made it very clear that Logan was the player they wanted back. That’s a compliment to Logan. They got a great young man there. He’s going to be a great player for a long time.”
So will Rantanen. The big (6-4, 215) forward nicknamed “Moose” brings skill and tenacity and should fit well with this lineup and style of play. He becomes the fifth Finnish player on the team and might play beside Roope Hintz. That was one of the reasons Rantanen allowed the trade and chose to forgo unrestricted free agency.
"I think at the time, obviously I had to look at all the options because there was no deal when the trade [to Carolina] happened," Rantanen told TSN. "It was kind of a situation where I had to think about my life for a long period of time, not only on the ice but also off the ice…I like the fit in Dallas and I’ve been thinking a lot about it with myself and my camp and everything. Just the fit I feel like everywhere, I think that was what the decision was."
The Stars clearly have their sights set on the Stanley Cup, and Rantanen brings a lot of positives in that area. Dallas has only one Stanley Cup winner on the team, and Tyler Seguin did that with Boston back in 2011, so Rantanen’s experience is more fresh. In addition, Rantanen has 101 points (34 goals, 67 assists) in just 81 playoff games. That’s more than any player on the roster, including captain Jamie Benn.
“He demonstrates exceptional skill and vision on the ice and his size, consistency and versatility make him one of the most complete players in the league,” Nill said. “Mikko’s experience in the postseason is an invaluable asset to our team as we work toward the goal of winning a Stanley Cup.”
Nill said adding Rantanen in addition to Cody Ceci and Mikael Granlund (in a trade with San Jose on Feb. 1) give the team the kind of roster it needs for the playoffs. Both Seguin and Miro Heiskanen have had surgeries, but both could be ready to play in the playoffs. Nill said he pondered adding another defenseman, but decided against it.
“We talked about adding depth,” Nill said. “Miro is coming back, we’re comfortable with that. And Thomas Harley has gone to another level. We’re pretty comfortable.”
“The reason we were able to make this move is we’ve got a good mix of different ages,” Nill said of the Rantanen trade. “We’ve got the younger kids, we’ve got the middle group, and we’ve got the veterans. As an organization, that gives us a lot of options.”
Rantanen is expected to make his Stars debut on Saturday in Edmonton.
“It’s a short window but he’s good friends with Roope Hintz, so there’s some connection there,” Nill said. “But high level players, they adapt pretty quickly.”
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.