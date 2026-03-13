The Stars have been receiving a lot of messages this season.
Heika’s Take: Stars keep historic run rolling in 7-2 demolition of Oilers
Dallas played like a team possessed on Thursday, jumping out to an early lead and stockpiling on it in a rout of Edmonton
On Thursday, they sent one.
Facing an Edmonton Oilers team that has eliminated them from the playoffs in each of the past two seasons, and weighing themselves against some of the best teams in the league in a frantic March schedule, the lads in Victory Green wanted to show that they are different this year, that they are for real, that they are serious.
Consider that message delivered after a 7-2 win at American Airlines Center that pushed the team’s point streak to 14 games (13-0-1), one short of the franchise record.
“Everyone saw it,” said forward Jason Robertson, who had two goals and two assists. “There was a lot of animosity out there tonight. I think both teams are playing tough, playing heavy. At this time of year when you're playing top teams, it gets emotional. Every one of these guys in here can feel that energy.”
The Stars showed their hunger early by dominating possession and taking a 3-0 lead on goals by Jamie Benn (on a rebound play two minutes in), Sam Steel (on a great pass from Matt Duchene) and Robertson (on a fluky rebound off the post), and Dallas went into the first intermission in complete control.
That only got worse in the second, as Wyatt Johnston scored on the power play (his 22nd man advantage goal of the season, tying the franchise record set by Dino Ciccarelli in 1986-87) and Robertson flipped in one of his patented spin-o-rama surprise goals to make it 5-0.
That’s when Dallas had to send a different message. The Oilers scored two goals to cut the lead to 5-2 and also decided they needed to get a little chippy. The two teams exchanged roughing and interference minors and then all heck broke loose near the end of the second period. Arttu Hyry accidentally hit Leon Draisaitl with a puck, and Oilers captain Connor McDavid looked to start a skirmish with Hyry. Instead, Stars forward Justin Hryckowian stepped in and he and McDavid were tossing each other around as the horn sounded – a bit of an unexpected battle for a rookie to take on one of the best players in the league.
“I don’t know if we dropped gloves, I was just trying to get there for my teammates,” Hryckowian said.
But his teammates appreciated how he was able to stir the pot.
“He plays with a lot of energy and emotion,” said Johnston, who had a goal and two assists. “He seems to get under the guy's skin, which I think helps us as a team. We’re not going to back down, and that’s been a big part of our stretch here – physicality, playing as a team, having each other’s back. That’s contagious when you see guys standing up for one another.”
That made Hryckowian a marked man the rest of the way, and made the game quite a physical battle.
“They're scraping over there for points and when you get ahead [like we did], you can see they've got a lot of pride and are trying to battle back,” said Stars coach Glen Gulutzan. “I thought our guys responded really well. We're not taking anything. We played our game and stayed physical. We backed each other up.”
Gulutzan, who was an assistant in Edmonton, has been pushing for more physicality from his new team, and it’s clear he has been making progress in that department. Dallas has been “harder to play against,” and also just a little more confrontational. Hryckowian has been a big part of that. The 25-year-old rookie, who was rookie of the year in the AHL last season, has come up and helped create energy and annoy opponents. He was never more successful than on Thursday.
Dallas pushed its lead to 6-2 when Benn scored for the second time in the game, and then both teams marched to the penalty box to sort out lots of issues. The two teams combined for 46 minutes in penalties, and the message was clearly sent.
Well, almost.
With just over a minute left and Trent Frederic trying to start a few fights late for the Oilers, the refs sent a few players to the dressing room, and the finish was expected to be quiet. Instead, Duchene skated into the offensive zone, stickhandled around a few defenders and tucked in a pretty goal with 1:03 left to make the final 7-2.
It was a gorgeous telegraph that had the Oilers bench sitting stone-faced.
“You’re either going to take it forever, or you’re going to respond,” Gulutzan said. “I liked our response.”
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.