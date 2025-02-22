A smashing success: Stars shine bright in 4 Nations as hockey takes center stage

On a league-wide basis, players like Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Jordan Binnington added to their legacy. Crosby has already claimed a spot as one of the greatest players of all time, but his international resume is getting downright silly. Crosby is now 48-6 in international games. Even at age 36, he was tied for the team lead in scoring with five points in four games. He is an incredible leader and the heart of Team Canada. McDavid is often called the greatest active player in the NHL, but he doesn’t yet have Crosby’s Stanley Cups or key moments in international play. On Thursday, he had the game-winning goal in overtime. That will live in the souls of Canadian kids forever, just as Crosby’s Golden Goal did back in the 2010 Olympics. And Binnington gives hope to all of the scrappy players who have been doubted every step of the way in their career.