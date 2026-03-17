FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Stars announced today details for the club's annual Pride Night on Tuesday, March 24 against the New Jersey Devils at 7 p.m.
Dallas Stars to host annual Pride Night on Tuesday, March 24 vs. New Jersey Devils
The celebration kicks off with a Pride Happy Hour prior in the Patron Club at American Airlines Center beginning at 5:30 p.m. with drink specials available till puck drop
The celebration kicks off with a Pride Happy Hour prior in the Patron Club at American Airlines Center beginning at 5:30 p.m. with drink specials available till puck drop. Early arriving fans will receive a Stars branded Pride socks, and the game will open with a performance of the National Anthem by singer/songwriter and Texas native Lady Kennedy. Jennifer ‘Lady’ Kennedy, is a sixth generation Texan who has been singing since she was four years old. Jennifer is a local Jazz/Pop artist performing at venues throughout DFW. Jennifer has performed on ‘The Voice’ and has won several local singing competitions.
The Dallas Stars are also partnering with Ciera Oates is creating the specialty logo for the jersey auction jerseys and limited edition merchandise. Oates is a Dallas-based designer, marketing professional, and creative collaborator with more than a decade of experience in branding and visual storytelling. She currently serves as Marketing & Operations Manager at Dallas Hope Charities, where her work supports LGBTQ+ young adults experiencing homelessness. Her Dallas Stars Pride Night jersey design reflects themes of unity, hope, love, equality, and belonging — values that mirror the mission of Dallas Hope Charities. The jerseys will be auctioned following Pride Night, with proceeds benefiting Dallas Hope Charities’s programs supporting LGBTQ+ youth in North Texas.
The Dallas Stars Foundation will host an autographed jersey auction featuring specialty Pride jerseys at DallasStars.com/JerseyAuction and will be available for auction from 10 a.m. CT on March 24 to 5 p.m. on March 31. Additionally, autographed Pride-themed mystery pucks will be available for purchase at the fan center outside section 113. Proceeds collected from the jersey auction and mystery puck sales, as well as The Dallas Stars Foundation 50/50 Raffle presented by Higginbotham Insurance on Pride Night will benefit Dallas Hope Charities, an organization whose mission is to provide food, shelter, and services that instill dignity, stability, and hope for all.
"We are incredibly grateful to the Dallas Stars for their commitment to our mission,” said Tamika Perry, CEO of Dallas Hope Charities. “This partnership shines a vital spotlight on the urgent need for safe, stable housing for LGBTQ+ young adults in North Texas and directly supports our efforts to provide a continuum of care that leads to long-term independence."
Dallas Hope Charities specifically addresses the critical needs of LGBTQ+ young adults, ages 18-24, who are experiencing housing insecurities and homelessness. Through outreach via Hope Street and housing programs at the Dallas Hope Center and Finally Home, Dallas Hope Charities provides a safe, affirming continuum of care designed to empower individuals to transition from crisis to long-term stability.