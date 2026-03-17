Dallas Stars to host annual Pride Night on Tuesday, March 24 vs. New Jersey Devils

The Dallas Stars Foundation will host an autographed jersey auction featuring specialty Pride jerseys at DallasStars.com/JerseyAuction and will be available for auction from 10 a.m. CT on March 24 to 5 p.m. on March 31. Additionally, autographed Pride-themed mystery pucks will be available for purchase at the fan center outside section 113. Proceeds collected from the jersey auction and mystery puck sales, as well as The Dallas Stars Foundation 50/50 Raffle presented by Higginbotham Insurance on Pride Night will benefit Dallas Hope Charities, an organization whose mission is to provide food, shelter, and services that instill dignity, stability, and hope for all.