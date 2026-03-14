Game Day Guide: Stars vs Red Wings

View the latest information on the matchup against Detroit, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

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By Stars Staff

When: Saturday, March 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+ 

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single-game / Groups / Rentals

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

20% Off In Arena: Women's 47 Brand Whirlwind Hoody

Food Highlight: All-beef Hot Dog

50/50 Beneficiary: Dallas Stars Foundation

 
Dallas Stars
Detroit Red Wings
Record
41-14-10 (21-7-4 Home) 
36-23-7 (18-12-4 Away) 
Rank
92 Points (2nd in Central) 
79 Points (4th in Atlantic) 
Power Play
30.1% (59-for-196) 
22.2% (45-for-203) 
Penalty Kill
80.8% (160-for-198) 
78.5% (135-for-172) 
Last 10 Games
9-0-1 
4-5-1 

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Detroit Red Wings Saturday night for the second and final time this season. The Stars fell short in their first outing against the Red Wings this season on Dec. 23 in Detroit (4-3 OTL).
  • Dallas is 122-113-39 all-time vs. Detroit, including a 70-44-22 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have earned points in nine of their last 10 games played against the Red Wings, dating back to April 24, 2021 (8-1-1), outscoring them 43-28 during that span. Dallas has also won their last 12 consecutive games played vs. Detroit at American Airlines Center, dating back to Jan. 12, 2017.
  • Defenseman Miro Heiskanen enters Saturday’s contest riding a seven-game point streak against the Red Wings, earning 11 points (2-9—11) during that span. In 18 career games played vs. Detroit, Heiskanen has totaled 17 points (2-15—17), carrying a plus-minus rating of +4 and averaging 24:36 of time on ice per game. His 24:36 of time on ice per game against them ranks fifth in the League among active skaters who have played Detroit at least 10 times in their careers.
  • Forward Michael Bunting has collected seven points (2-5—7) in his last eight games played against the Red Wings, dating back to Jan. 19, 2024. In all, Bunting has totaled 17 points (7-10—17) in 16 games played vs. Detroit, averaging 1.06 points per game.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Miro Heiskanen (2-9—11, 7 GP)
Matt Duchene (16-20—36, 43 GP) 
Roope Hintz (4-8—12, 5 GP)
Jamie Benn (9-16—25, 41 GP) 
Wyatt Johnston (3-3—6, 4 GP) 
Roope Hintz (11-13—24, 16 GP) 
Jamie Benn (1-2—3, 2 GP)  
Mikko Rantanen (2-20—22, 17 GP)     

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Jason Robertson tallied four points (2-2—4) in Dallas' last game on March 12 against the Edmonton Oilers, matching his single-game career high that he has reached on two other occasions, most recently on April 3, 2023 against the Nashville Predators. Robertson scored his 35th and 36th goals of the season against the Oilers, surpassing the 35 he scored in 82 games last year. His 36 goals are his third-most in a single season in his career and were tied for fifth in the NHL entering play Friday. Robertson has registered 15 points (6-9—15) in his last 10 games played, dating back to Jan. 31 against the Utah Mammoth. In all, Robertson has totaled 78 points (36-42—78) through 65 games played this season, leading the team and ranking tied for ninth in the NHL in scoring entering play Friday. In his career against Detroit, Robertson has collected 21 points (9-12—21) in 15 games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +4 and averaging 1.40 points per game. His 1.40 points per game against them ranks tied for ninth in the League among active skaters who have played Detroit at least five times in their career. Robertson has recorded points in 13 of his 15 career games against them, including six multi-point outings.

Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat enters Saturday's matchup having recorded eight points (3-5—8) in his last seven games played, dating back to Feb. 28 against the Carolina Hurricanes. In all, DeBrincat has registered 65 points (33-32—65) in 66 games played this season, tying for the team-lead in scoring. He also leads the Red Wings this season in goals (33), power-play goals (12), shots taken (226) and takeaways (31) while ranking tied for second in game-winning goals (5). In his career against Dallas, DeBrincat has notched 24 points (13-11—24) in 29 games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +4 and averaging 19:08 of time on ice per game.

First Shift 🏒

Robertson is on pace to have the second highest shot total in his career.

With 226 shots on goal through 65 games, he’s on pace for a full season total of 285. That’s significantly behind the 313 he had in the 2022-23 season (ninth overall), but it’s also quite a bit more than the 211 he had last season. It’s an interesting number for Robertson, because it’s often an indicator on how involved he is in a game.

“I’m moving in areas where I can shoot the puck more,” he said. “I’m getting pucks on net, I’m not getting blocked, so if I do that more and more, hopefully it goes in.”

Thursday’s two goals were great examples. On the first, he was on a 2-on-1 and Edmonton took away the pass. So he threw a shot off the near post and it deflected in. The second was a total “Robertson moment.” The rangy winger entered the offensive zone, took a pass from Johnston on his backhand, then spun to his forehand and snapped a shot in for his 36th goal of the season.

“From what I see, it looks like a pretty tough release to judge,” Johnston said when asked what a goalie sees on those plays. “He just has a knack for scoring goals. He can find a lot of different ways to score from different angles. He obviously has  a lot of different shots and can put a lot of deception on it.”

Robertson is on pace for 45 goals. That would be his highest total since he had 46 in 2022-23 (and also had a career-best 109 points). He’s not going to hit those totals, but he is likely going to lead the team in goals and shots on goal again.

“I mean, for sure, you want to get better and I’ve worked to get better, so that’s the plan,” Robertson said. “I think that’s true for a lot of things in my game. I’m working to get better on all of them.”

Robertson has improved his skating and defensive play, and yes, even his goal-scoring is different than it was over the past few seasons. New coach Glen Gulutzan said he does not try to help Robertson with goal-scoring, because he knows how much the 26-year-old puts into his game.

“If there is anyone who is into analytics, it’s Robo,” Gulutzan said. “He knows exactly where his analytics need to be, should be, and are at, any given time. Those guys are artistic. You want to help them but they kind of know where there game is at.”

Still, that doesn’t mean the coach isn’t aware of what a special player Robertson can be. When he decided to fling a “spin-o-rama” at the net – and then is successful, the bench is impressed.

“There have been a few times this year when the coaches talk from the bench and say: ‘Did you see where he was going to shoot that from? I would have never thought to shoot that from that spot in that fashion,’ ” Gulutzan said. “But the beauty of that is that’s not a normal thought pattern for a lot of players, that’s a special thought pattern, it’s a goal-scorer’s thought pattern, and you can’t teach that.”

Well, only to yourself.

Key Numbers 🔢

9

The Red Wings have missed the playoffs for 9 straight seasons. That drought is expected to end this year.

16.1

Detroit leads the NHL in blocked shots at 16.3 per game. Dallas ranks 11th at 14.7.

15

The Stars are on the second-longest point streak in team history at 14 games (13-0-1). They can tie the all-time mark set by the 1998-99 Stars (15 games, 12-0-3) with a win or OT/SO loss against Detroit.

He Said It 📢

“This is what you have to push through, because this mocks the conditions of what the playoffs are going to be.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on a run through several strong playoff teams, including Detroit on Saturday.

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Utah Mammoth
March 16
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Colorado Avalanche
March 18
8:30 p.m.
Ball Arena
Minnesota Wild
March 21
3:00 p.m.
Grand Casino Arena

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