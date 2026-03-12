Game Day Guide: Stars vs Oilers

View the latest information on the matchup against Edmonton, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

Home2568
By Stars Staff

When: Thursday, March 12 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: ESPN+, HULU

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single-game / Groups / Rentals

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

20% Off In Arena: Sportiqe '99 Drake Hoody

Food Highlight: Beer Hockey Stick

50/50 Beneficiary: Rise Adaptive Sports

 
Dallas Stars
Edmonton Oilers
Record
40-14-10 (20-7-4 Home) 
32-25-8 (16-14-4 Away) 
Rank
90 Points (2nd in Central) 
72 Points (2nd in Pacific) 
Power Play
29.7% (57-for-192) 
33.1% (59-for-178) 
Penalty Kill
80.5% (157-for-195) 
77.2% (139-for-180) 
Last 10 Games
9-0-1 
4-6-0 

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night for the third and final time this season. Dallas defeated Edmonton in both of their previous meetings against them earlier this season on Nov. 4 in Dallas (4-3 SOW) and Nov. 25 in Edmonton (8-3 W).
  • Dallas is 83-49-23 all-time vs. Edmonton, including a 47-20-11 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have won their last three consecutive games played against the Oilers, dating back to March 26, 2025, outscoring them 15-9 during that span. Dallas has also earned points in seven of their last eight games played vs. Edmonton (6-1-1). The Stars have earned points in their last four consecutive games played against the Oilers at American Airlines Center (3-0-1).
  • Forward Wyatt Johnston enters Thursday’s contest riding a four-game point streak vs. Edmonton, collecting nine points (3-6—9) during that span, including putting up four points (1-3—4) in his last meeting against them on Nov. 25. His last two games played against the Oilers have been multi-point outings. In all, Johnston has tallied 14 points (6-8—14) in 11 career games played vs. Edmonton, averaging 1.27 points per game.
  • Forward Matt Duchene has put up eight points (5-3—8) in his last seven games played against the Oilers, dating back to Dec. 19, 2022. In all, Duchene has totaled 45 points (15-30—45) in 48 career games played vs. Edmonton. His 45 career points against them rank second among active Stars skaters while ranking seventh in the NHL among active skaters.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jason Robertson (5-6—11, 6 GP) 
Jamie Benn (26-20—46, 47 GP) 
Wyatt Johnston (3-6—9, 4 GP) 
Matt Duchene (15-30—45, 48 GP) 
Jamie Benn (2-2—4, 3 GP) 
Tyler Seguin (12-17—29, 32 GP) 
Roope Hintz (1-3—4, 2 GP) 
Mikko Rantanen (11-13—24, 23 GP)  

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Benn scored the game-winning goal and his first power-play goal of the season in Dallas' last game on March 10 against the Vegas Golden Knights. His power-play goal makes him the 12th Stars skater this season to score a power-play goal. Benn enters Thursday's matchup having 13 points (5-8—13) in his last 11 games played, dating back to Jan. 29. In all, Benn has totaled 27 points (12-15—27) in 42 games played this season, carrying a plus-minus rating of +11. Despite missing 22 games earlier this season due to injury, his 27 points rank 10th on the team. In his career against Edmonton, Benn has tallied 46 points (26-20—46) in 47 games played, upholding a plus-minus rating of +15. His plus-minus rating of +15 against them is tied for the ninth-highest mark in the NHL. Benn enters Thursday’s game riding a three-game point streak against the Oilers, earning four points (2-2—4) during that span, including putting up a goal and an assist in Dallas’ last meeting against them on Nov. 25. 

Oilers forward Connor McDavid enters Thursday's contest riding an eight-game point streak, collecting 15 points (2-13—15) during that span. Six of his last eight games have been multi-point outings. In all, McDavid has totaled 110 points (36-74—110) through 65 games this season, leading both the team and all NHL skaters in scoring. This season, he also leads the NHL in power-play scoring (11-34—45) while ranking third in shots taken (240) and tied for fourth in goals (36) entering play Wednesday. In his career against Dallas, McDavid has recorded 35 points (13-22—35) in 25 games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +6 and averaging 21:25 of time on ice per game. His 1.40 points per game against the Stars ranks second among all active NHL skaters who have played Dallas at least five times in their career. Entering Thursday's game, McDavid rides a four-game point streak against the Stars, earning six points (2-4—6) during that span.

First Shift 🏒

The tests keep coming for the Stars, but maybe that’s a good thing.

Dallas is coming off recent games against Colorado and Vegas and gets the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. After that, it’s home games against Detroit and Utah followed by road games at Colorado and Minnesota. It’s pretty much a dress rehearsal for the playoffs.

“It’s good to play good teams,” said forward Johnston. “It definitely is good to test yourself.”

Dallas is coming off three games in which it has had to protect one-goal leads in the final minute or so. They allowed goals against Colorado and Chicago – losing one game in a shootout and winning one in overtime – and then held off Vegas on Tuesday by closing the door in a 2-1 victory.

“It's important for our mindset so it doesn't grow into something bigger,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan of solving that problem on a short-term basis. “I thought the guys did a good job of packing it in a little bit more and blocking when we could. You don't want those things to get out of control. It's good that you can lock down leads especially when it's 6-on-5 because it can become something and I thought we were good in that area.”

Obviously, anything that can help you be better prepared for the post-season is a good thing, but the Stars don’t want to find adversity every game. Goalie Jake Oettinger said lessons are great, but so is taking care of business in a normal fashion.

“You never want to go through them,” he said. “But it’s better to go through them now than late April. We just learn from our mistakes and if the empty net isn’t there, we just need to chip it out. We did that tonight.”

Part of the lessons during this 12-0-1 run is learning to deal with injuries to Rantanen, Hintz and Radek Faksa. Because of that, players like Adam Erne, Justin Hryckowian and Arttu Hyry are getting more ice time. In recent games, Oskar Bäck and Nathan Bastian have come up with key goals. Mix that with the presence of trade deadline acquisitions Tyler Myers and Michael Bunting, and there is a lot going on here.

But if you can deal with that, and win a lot of games, it seems to be a good thing. Gulutzan said the team has handled the adversity well.

“I think the one thing that we’ve done a good job of this year is they all feel like they’ve got a piece of this thing,” Gulutzan said of team chemistry. “That’s important.”

And it’s tangible on the bench and in the dressing room.

“That’s what’s great about this hockey club,” captain Benn said. “It’s different guys every night, and that’s what it takes. It takes a team to win in this league.”

The hope is the Stars are preparing to win when it matters most.

Key Numbers 🔢

21

Stars forward Robertson has had more success against the Oilers than any other NHL team with 21 points (9 goal, 12 assists) in 14 career games. He is on a six-game-scoring streak against Edmonton right now.

33.1 percent

Edmonton leads the NHL in power play success at 33.1 percent. Dallas is second at 29.7 percent.

21

Johnston leads the NHL in power play goals with 21. He is one shy of trying the franchise record for power play goals in a single season (22) set by Dino Ciccarelli in 1986-87

He Said It 📢

“I think a lot of what I did tonight. Playing patient, being back, trusting my reads and the guys around me. I feel like when I am patient and reading the game well, I’m a pretty good goalie. I feel like I did that tonight. Hopefully, I can continue to do that and build on until playoffs.”

-Stars goalie Oettinger after stopping 26 of 27 shots in a 2-1 win over Vegas Tuesday.

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Detroit Red Wings
March 14
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Utah Mammoth
March 16
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Colorado Avalanche
March 18
8:30 p.m.
Ball Arena

Related Content

VGK@DAL Postgame: Jake Oettinger

VGK@DAL Postgame: Jamie Benn

VGK@DAL Postgame: Glen Gulutzan

VGK at DAL | Recap

A committed captain: Jamie Benn’s leadership on full display during point streak

Heika’s Take: Depth continues to shine bright as Stars fend off Golden Knights

News Feed

Lucky 13: Stars continue to overcome obstacles and challenges throughout historic stretch

A committed captain: Jamie Benn’s leadership on full display during point streak

Heika’s Take: Depth continues to shine bright as Stars fend off Golden Knights

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Golden Knights

Heika’s Take: Patience, perseverance pay off as Stars down Blackhawks in overtime

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blackhawks

Heika’s Take: Stars fall just short to Avalanche in thrilling shootout loss

Deadline dealing: Stars pick up two complementary pieces in Myers, Bunting

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Avalanche

Dallas Stars acquire forward Michael Bunting from Nashville Predators

Streaking Stars: Current win streak provides refreshing perspective for Dallas

Stars take first swing at trade deadline, acquire Tyler Myers from Vancouver

Dallas Stars acquire defenseman Tyler Myers from Vancouver Canucks

Heika’s Take: Stars’ historic streak reaches 10 straight after rolling to 6-1 win over Flames

Dallas Stars set to host Noche Mexicana on March 10

Heika’s Take: Stars trounce Canucks to push win streak to historic nine in a row

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Flames

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Canucks