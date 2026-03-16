Game Day Guide: Stars vs Mammoth

View the latest information on the matchup against Utah, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

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By Stars Staff

When: Monday, March 16 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: FOX4, Victory+ 

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single-game / Groups / Rentals

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

20% Off In Arena: Women's Levelwear Cushion 1/4 zip

Food Highlight: Smash Burger

50/50 Beneficiary: Visual Aid Volunteers

Promotional Schedule: First Responders Night

College Night: Oklahoma State University

 
Dallas Stars
Utah Mammoth
Record
42-14-10 (22-7-4 Home) 
34-27-6 (16-16-3 Away) 
Rank
94 Points (2nd in Central) 
74 Points (4th in Central) 
Power Play
30.0% (60-for-200) 
16.8% (31-for-184) 
Penalty Kill
81.1% (163-for-201) 
77.9% (162-for-208) 
Last 10 Games
9-0-1 
4-4-2 

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Utah Mammoth Monday night for the fourth and final time this season. Dallas defeated Utah in two of their last three games played against them this season on Nov. 28 (4-3 W) and Jan. 31 (3-2 W) while falling short on Jan. 15 (2-1 L).
  • Dallas is 5-2-0 all-time vs. Utah, including a 2-1-0 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars' five all-time wins against the Mammoth are tied for first among all NHL teams. Dallas also upholds a 33.3 percent success rate (7-for-21) on the power play against Utah which is the fifth-best mark among all NHL teams.
  • Forward Wyatt Johnston enters Monday’s contest riding a six-game point streak against the Mammoth, earning seven points (3-4—7) during that span. In all, Johnston has totaled seven points (3-4—7) in seven career games played vs. Utah, recording points in all but one game played against them.
  • Forward Jamie Benn registered two assists in Dallas’ last game played against the Mammoth on Jan. 31. In all, Benn has collected six points (4-2—6) in seven career games played vs. Utah, including putting up two game-winning goals.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Mikko Rantanen (2-8—10, 7 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (2-8—10, 7 GP) 
Wyatt Johnston (3-4—7, 6 GP) 
Wyatt Johnston (3-4—7, 7 GP) 
Miro Heiskanen (0-3—3, 2 GP) 
Jamie Benn (4-2—6, 7 GP) 
Jason Robertson (2-2—4, 7 GP) 

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Mavrik Bourque tallied an assist in Dallas’ last game on March 14 against the Detroit Red Wings and now has 13 points (5-8—13) in his last 13 games played dating back to Jan. 29. His 13 points during that span rank sixth on the Stars’ roster. Bourque has averaged 3.42 points per 60 at 5-on-5 and 1.55 goals per 60 since Jan. 29, both of which rank third on Dallas’ roster during that span. Since Jan 29, when Bourque is on the ice during 5-on-5 play the Stars are outscoring their opponents 13-8, have a 67.1 expected goals for percentage and a 70.5 high danger chances for percentage according to Natural Stat Trick. In all, Bourque has totaled 13 goals, 18 assists and 31 points this season, all of which are career highs for the forward. His 31 points this season rank tied for seventh on the team in scoring. In his career against Utah, Bourque has tallied two assists in seven games played, putting up six shots on goal and averaging 12:07 of time on ice per game.

Mammoth forward Dylan Guenther registered two goals in Utah's last game on March 14 against the Pittsburgh Penguins and now has nine points (6-3—9) in his last seven games played dating back to March 3. In 65 games played this season, Guenther has recorded 58 points (33-25—58) while carrying a plus-minus rating of +7. His 58 points this season rank third on the team in scoring. He also leads the team in goals (33), power-play goals (7), shots taken (207) and is tied for the team-lead in game-winning goals (6). Guenther's 33 goals this season mark as a career high for the forward. In his career against Dallas, Guenther has tallied four assists in 11 games played with 25 shots on goal.

First Shift 🏒

The intricacies of team hockey are maybe best revealed when you’re going through injuries.

With Dallas missing Roope Hintz and Tyler Seguin, they have needed some help on faceoffs. In steps Arttu Hyry from the Texas Stars to win 57.9 percent of his draws. Coach Glen Gulutzan asks for more physicality and intensity, and Adam Erne has been instrumental in leading the team in hits with 107, despite playing just 32 games.

And when the team needed to add some depth to make up for the losses of Seguin, Hintz and Rantanen on the power play, trade deadline acquisition Michael Bunting is getting a chance to show what he can do on the man advantage.

Bunting, who averaged almost two minutes a game on the power play in Nashville and had five power play goals and four power play assists with the Predators, tallied his first goal in a Stars uniform on Saturday, deflecting in a Justin Hryckowian pass in a 3-2 overtime win against Detroit.

It was a nice moment for the 30-year-old, who is on his sixth NHL team.

“He’s got a nose for the net, and he’s got some skill,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “It’s a position he can definitely play and it’s good for him to get a goal and get playing in our jersey.”

Bunting was drafted in the fourth round by Arizona in 2014 and worked his way up through the Coyotes organization. After 26 NHL games over six seasons, Bunting became a free agent and signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs. His career took off, as he tallied 23 goals, including two on the power play. He upped that to 7 power play goals the next season and then 6 when he moved on to Carolina the next year.

Bunting was traded to Pittsburgh and came up with his best power play season in 2024-25. The wiry winger had 9 power play goals and 6 power play assists as he averaged 2:15 in power play time on ice per game while playing with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rust and Erik Karlsson.

He was then traded to Nashville and then to Dallas.

“It's been great,” Bunting said of his four games with the Stars. “The guys are great here, and we’re feeling good. Obviously, we're four-for-four here, so hopefully keep this thing rolling.”

As for the power play, Bunting is walking into a great situation. New assistant coach Neil Graham, who was elevated after seven years with the Texas Stars, has the team sitting second in the NHL in efficiency at 30.0 percent.

“I’ve been doing it for a long time. That’s my role usually,” Bunting said. “Grammer has been great. I’m a new guy and he’s teaching me what to do. It feels good to get that one under the belt.”

Bunting’s goal helped stretch a power play goal run to 12 straight games. It was a huge moment in a very close game. Bunting said he’s been trying to find his spot in a very good power play.

“Guys move really well,” Bunting said. “It’s really fast. Good power plays are always shifting the puck around and creating little 2-on-1s. I feel we’re able to do that.”

No matter who is in or out of the lineup.

Key Numbers 🔢

14-0-1

The Stars have tied the franchise record for consecutive games without a regulation loss at 15. That run was set in 1998-99 (12-0-3), the year Dallas won the Stanley Cup. They can set a new mark Monday against Utah.

14-4-2

Dallas is 14-4-2 in games against Central Division opponents. Utah is 10-10-2.

22

Johnston has scored 22 power play goals this year, tying the franchise record for most power play goals in a single season that was set by Dino Ciccarelli in 1986-87.

He Said It 📢

“Our message going forward is we can still grow from this, because other teams are going to push us at different points, whether it’s now or in the postseason. We know we have to stay mentally strong.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on how his team has had to battle during this 15-game point streak, with the opposition coming back to tie three of the past five games

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Colorado Avalanche
March 18
8:30 p.m.
Ball Arena
Minnesota Wild
March 21
3:00 p.m.
Grand Casino Arena
Vegas Golden Knights
March 22
6:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center

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