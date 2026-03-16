Game Day Guide: Stars vs Mammoth

First Shift 🏒

The intricacies of team hockey are maybe best revealed when you’re going through injuries.

With Dallas missing Roope Hintz and Tyler Seguin, they have needed some help on faceoffs. In steps Arttu Hyry from the Texas Stars to win 57.9 percent of his draws. Coach Glen Gulutzan asks for more physicality and intensity, and Adam Erne has been instrumental in leading the team in hits with 107, despite playing just 32 games.

And when the team needed to add some depth to make up for the losses of Seguin, Hintz and Rantanen on the power play, trade deadline acquisition Michael Bunting is getting a chance to show what he can do on the man advantage.

Bunting, who averaged almost two minutes a game on the power play in Nashville and had five power play goals and four power play assists with the Predators, tallied his first goal in a Stars uniform on Saturday, deflecting in a Justin Hryckowian pass in a 3-2 overtime win against Detroit.

It was a nice moment for the 30-year-old, who is on his sixth NHL team.

“He’s got a nose for the net, and he’s got some skill,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “It’s a position he can definitely play and it’s good for him to get a goal and get playing in our jersey.”

Bunting was drafted in the fourth round by Arizona in 2014 and worked his way up through the Coyotes organization. After 26 NHL games over six seasons, Bunting became a free agent and signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs. His career took off, as he tallied 23 goals, including two on the power play. He upped that to 7 power play goals the next season and then 6 when he moved on to Carolina the next year.

Bunting was traded to Pittsburgh and came up with his best power play season in 2024-25. The wiry winger had 9 power play goals and 6 power play assists as he averaged 2:15 in power play time on ice per game while playing with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rust and Erik Karlsson.

He was then traded to Nashville and then to Dallas.

“It's been great,” Bunting said of his four games with the Stars. “The guys are great here, and we’re feeling good. Obviously, we're four-for-four here, so hopefully keep this thing rolling.”

As for the power play, Bunting is walking into a great situation. New assistant coach Neil Graham, who was elevated after seven years with the Texas Stars, has the team sitting second in the NHL in efficiency at 30.0 percent.

“I’ve been doing it for a long time. That’s my role usually,” Bunting said. “Grammer has been great. I’m a new guy and he’s teaching me what to do. It feels good to get that one under the belt.”

Bunting’s goal helped stretch a power play goal run to 12 straight games. It was a huge moment in a very close game. Bunting said he’s been trying to find his spot in a very good power play.

“Guys move really well,” Bunting said. “It’s really fast. Good power plays are always shifting the puck around and creating little 2-on-1s. I feel we’re able to do that.”

No matter who is in or out of the lineup.