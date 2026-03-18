Dallas Stars sign defenseman Jack Anderson to two-year, entry-level contract

Anderson, 23, recently completed his senior season at Michigan Tech University where he totaled 24 points (11-13—24) in 39 games and serving as one of his team’s alternate captains. His 11 goals, 13 assists and 24 points were all NCAA career highs and he ranked fourth on his team in scoring this season and led all Huskies skaters with 67 blocked shots. His 11 goals this season were tied for fourth among all NCAA defensemen and his 67 blocked shots ranked 16th. At the conclusion of the season, Anderson was named the CCHA Defensive Defenseman of the Year in addition to earning All-CCHA First Team Honors.