Dallas Stars sign defenseman Jack Anderson to two-year, entry-level contract

The 23-year-old recently completed his senior season at Michigan Tech University where he totaled 24 points in 39 games and serving as one of his team’s alternate captains

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By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Jack Anderson to a two-year, entry-level contract that will begin in 2026-27. Anderson will report to the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League (AHL) for the remainder of the year.

Anderson, 23, recently completed his senior season at Michigan Tech University where he totaled 24 points (11-13—24) in 39 games and serving as one of his team’s alternate captains. His 11 goals, 13 assists and 24 points were all NCAA career highs and he ranked fourth on his team in scoring this season and led all Huskies skaters with 67 blocked shots. His 11 goals this season were tied for fourth among all NCAA defensemen and his 67 blocked shots ranked 16th. At the conclusion of the season, Anderson was named the CCHA Defensive Defenseman of the Year in addition to earning All-CCHA First Team Honors.

Prior to his time at Michigan Tech, Anderson, who stands at six-foot-six and 222 pounds, played three seasons (2022-23 to 2024-25) of collegiate hockey at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri. In 129 career NCAA games, the St. Louis native has scored 15 goals and added 34 assists for 49 points. In addition to his on-ice honors this season, he was also named to the CCHA All-Academic team.

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