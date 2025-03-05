Building character and having fun: Stars taking impressive strides amidst adversity

It was a cool moment for a lot of reasons. One, this team really does seem to be better when it’s under intense pressure. Two, the players who are marching through the adversity are some of the younger guns. Harley is 23, but he has been around the NHL since 2020. He went into the bubble in Edmonton for two months and learned a lot, even though he only played in one game. He was able to jump straight into the AHL because of COVID, and then bounced back and forth because he was still learning. He was 22nd in defenseman scoring last season with 47 points and eighth in goal scoring with 15 in what was a breakout year for him. This season, he put himself in the discussion to be a part of Team Canada, and when the 4 Nations team needed a sub, they called on Harley. He played in two games against Team USA, including the championship, and won a gold medal.