In a lot of ways, the Stars’ 15-game point streak resembles a big quilt.
Heika’s Take: Stars match point streak record with thrilling overtime win over Red Wings
Dallas had to rally after giving up a two-goal lead, but managed to secure the OT win to push its current point streak to 15 straight games
Sure, the fabric swatches are pretty different. And, yeah, Grammy’s stitching can be quite different from Aunt Gertrude’s. But, when you stand back and drink it all in, it’s actually quite breathtaking.
Just like a sewing circle, there are different elements of talent, artistry, precision and teamwork that go into the process, and that’s one reason it’s so worth studying.
The lads in Victory Green on Saturday came up with another unconventional game en route to 3-2 overtime victory over the Detroit Red Wings. Playing near flawless defensive hockey, Dallas pushed out to a 2-0 lead while outshooting Detroit 17-8 in the first 40 minutes.
It was a fairly methodical Saturday night at the old barn, and there was a feeling that the Stars could maybe just ease their way into history.
But that rarely seems to be the case with this team.
Instead, a hungry bunch of Red Wings stormed back in the third period and tied things up. Heck, Detroit could have won the game in regulation, but Dallas stepped up and forced overtime with some key saves from Jake Oettinger.
“Obviously, they had a big push there in the third,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “But they’re fighting for their lives. We're going to face these teams that are right there. They need every point. I think we can learn a few things from our third.”
And from the overtime, as well. Yes, there was a survival mode for a few minutes, and yes, the grind is real. But defenseman Thomas Harley saw an opening, made a great play and scored the game-winner 2:06 in to push the streak to 14-0-1.
“There's a lot of open ice out there,” said Harley, who blasted up the left wing and then sniped a shot just inside the near post. “Speed and skill are at the forefront of it. It’s possessional out there and I like to play offense. It fits me well. I felt like I had a step and you never know. You put it on net and see what happens.”
What happened was Harley’s seventh overtime winner in his career. The 24-year-old is developing a knack for this stuff.
“When he’s playing like that, he’s got a little swagger,” Gulutzan said. “He’s got great skill, he’s a big guy, he can shoot, he obviously has a lot of talent. I like when he has a little swag.”
It’s something the Stars need. The 15-game point streak, which ties the franchise record set in 1998-99 (12-0-3), has been a journey. First of all, six of the games came before the Olympic break and included two wins in extra time. After the nearly three-week break, Dallas returned while missing Mikko Rantanen, Roope Hintz and Radek Faksa, who each were injured during the Olympics.
The team has relied on its depth forwards since and added two new players at the trade deadline in Tyler Myers and Michael Bunting, so there has been some serious patchwork occurring. While Justin Hryckowian, Colin Blackwell, Oskar Bäck, Adam Erne and Nathan Bastian have chipped in goals in previous games, Bunting took his turn on Saturday.
Wyatt Johnston tallied his 36th goal of the season to open the scoring, and then Bunting scored on a power play. The 30-year-old winger was a regular on the man advantage with the Predators, scoring five power play goals and adding four power play assists. This was his first in a Stars uniform as he worked his way to the front of the net and redirected in a Hryckowian pass for a huge goal.
Detroit goalie John Gibson was solid in keeping the game close, and then his teammates showed some real push in the third period.
“I thought we played a good game tonight,” said forward Matt Duchene. “I think things shifted with some penalties in the third and we gave them a little life. This is a grind of a schedule, and we are playing a lot of good teams, and I think maybe we got a little tired there in the third, too, but we found a way to get it done. Big goal by Thomas there, and we have different guys stepping up at different moments for us right now and that’s why we are going like we are.”
Which is why the quilt is so beautiful. Could they set a new record on Monday against Utah? Could it portend a long playoff run like in 1998-99 when the team won the Stanley Cup? Are we seeing the “Gulutzan Way” really get into the fabric of the team?
Well, it’s certainly starting some fun conversations.
“I actually said on the bench with about three minutes left, ‘Guys, we are going to be in a lot of these games here coming up, so you can’t get too low when teams tie it,’” Duchene said.
Because this team seems to find a lot of different ways to win games.
That’s why they’re 42-14-10 (94 points) and sitting second in the league.
“It’s great,” said Harley. “Winning is fun.”
Like going on a month-long quilting bee.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.