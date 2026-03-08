Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blackhawks

By Stars Staff

When: Sunday, March 8 at 5:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

TVVictory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Chicago Blackhawks
Record
38-14-10 (18-7-4 Home) 
23-29-10 (11-14-5 Away) 
Rank
86 Points (2nd in Central) 
56 Points (8th in Central) 
Power Play
29.9% (55-for-184) 
19.3% (35-for-181) 
Penalty Kill
80.1% (153-for-191) 
85.6% (161-for-188) 
Last 10 Games
9-0-1 
2-6-2 

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Chicago Blackhawks Sunday night for third and final time this season. Dallas has fallen short against Chicago in both of their previous meetings this season on Dec. 27 (4-3 SOL) and Jan. 1 (4-3 L).
  • Dallas is 127-139-43 all-time vs. Chicago, including a 75-58-23 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have earned points in nine of their last 12 games played against the Blackhawks (8-3-1), dating back to March 2, 2023. Dallas has also earned points in their last five consecutive games played vs. Chicago at American Airlines Center (4-0-1).
  • Forward Wyatt Johnston enters Sunday’s matchup riding a four-game point streak against the Blackhawks, earning seven points (1-6—7) during that span. In all, Johnston has totaled nine points (1-8—9) in 14 career games vs. Chicago, carrying a plus-minus rating of +6.
  • Forward Sam Steel enters Sunday’s contest riding a two-game point streak against the Blackhawks, tallying two assists during that span. In 20 career games played vs. Chicago, Steel has notched 13 points (2-11—13). It is his highest point total against a single opponent in his career.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Wyatt Johnston (1-6—7, 4 GP)
Jamie Benn (17-37—54, 67 GP)  
Sam Steel (0-2—2, 2 GP) 
Matt Duchene (23-30—53, 61 GP)  
Mikko Rantanen (13-26—39, 30 GP)
Tyler Seguin (18-17—35, 44 GP)  

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Jason Robertson has recorded four consecutive multi-point games (2-6—8), matching his career high that he set earlier this season from Nov. 11 to 18. Robertson has recorded multi-point efforts in eight of the last 13 games that he has played, totaling 18 points in all (7-11—18) during that span. Robertson had two assists in Dallas’ last game on March 6 against the Colorado Avalanche to give him 74 points (34-40—74) through 62 games this season, which was the ninth-most in the NHL entering play Saturday. He also ranks tied for fourth in shots taken (220), tied for fifth in game-winning goals (6) and tied for sixth in total goals (34) among all NHL skaters entering play Saturday. In his career against Chicago, Robertson has posted 27 points (11-16—27) in 25 games played, upholding a plus-minus rating of +11 and averaging 1.08 points per game. His 27 career points against them are tied for the league-lead in scoring against the Blackhawks since the start of his rookie season (2020-21). Entering Sunday's game, Robertson has collected five points (2-3—5) in his last four games played vs. Chicago, dating back to Nov. 27, 2024. 

Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard enters Sunday's matchup having totaled nine points (5-4—9) in his last 10 games, dating back to Jan. 27 against the Minnesota Wild. Bedard has collected 57 points (25-32—57) in 49 games played this season, leading the team in scoring. His 25 goals this season are a career-high for the forward, ranking second on the team behind teammate Tyler Bertuzzi (26). Bedard also paces the team in even-strength scoring (18-22—40) and shots taken (162) while tying for the team-lead in game-winning goals (3). In his career against Dallas, Bedard has registered six points (4-2—6) in seven games played, having collected a point in all but one game. He enters Sunday's contest riding a six-game point streak against the Stars (4-2—6).

First Shift 🏒

The “one degree more” that Glen Gulutzan has been preaching this year is making a tangible difference for the Stars.

The new/old head coach has talked about giving “one degree more” in a lot of areas, especially physicality. That has taken some time to get into the “fabric of the jersey,” as Gulutzan likes to say, but it clearly is becoming a noticeable trait in game after game.

“Definitely,” said defensemen Lian Bichsel. “You see all of the little things that we need to do and we’re doing them better. It makes us harder to play against.”

The Stars showed that Friday in an intense game against the Colorado Avalanche. While Dallas lost in a shootout at the end, 5-4, it was the better team for much of the game. Included in that effort were some competitive plays from smaller forwards like Mavrik Bourque, Justin Hryckowian and Colin Blackwell, and that was noticeable.

“It’s definitely in our jerseys,” Gulutzan said. “There’s no backing off now. It’s got to be a part of our everyday play, so when the playoffs start it’s not foreign to us. It’s just the right way to play.”

And while it includes delivering hits, the push is for a higher level of “compete” in all facets. That could be in faceoffs or puck battles or backchecking. One of the key plays Friday was when Hryckowian pushed in on the forecheck, beat two Colorado players for possession of the puck behind the net, and fed Jamie Benn for a goal in front.

It was a huge moment.

“It was a great forecheck, it was physicality with a great stick and some great puck awareness to find Benny in the slot,” Gulutzan said. “The great thing about him is he can win a lot of puck battles and that’s what makes him successful. He’s proving he can do that at a high level against good players.”

Hryckowian is a 25-year-old rookie who was rookie of the year in the AHL last season, so he’s taking a step forward in his career. Bourque was MVP of the AHL two seasons ago, and he said he definitely is growing in his ability to be physical.

“I think it was always part of my game in juniors, and it took time to bring it to the AHL and NHL level,” Bourque said. “I think I can be even a little bit more involved and compete more.”

Bourque said he can see the impact, especially in the team’s recent 10-0-1 run.

“It gives us more time and space and it slows down the opponent,” he said.

That’s key as Dallas continues to deal with the absence of Rantanen (lower body) and Radek Faksa (upper body) and now has to deal with the loss of Roope Hintz on Friday to a lower body injury. Gulutzan said Hintz could be out for a while.

“He’s going to miss some time,” Gulutzan said. “We don’t know exactly how much, but it’s not a couple of days. He’s got to see another doctor, so we’ll see how long it is going to be, so not good news.”

Gulutzan said he expects Hintz should be back before the playoffs. The timeline is the same for Rantanen, and the thought is that Faksa could be back around the time that the postseason starts.

That’s a challenge, but the good news is that trade deadline acquisitions Tyler Myers and Michael Bunting are ready to come in on Sunday against Chicago. Myers is a veteran defenseman who is listed at 6-8, 229 pounds. He will give the team help on the back end with his reach and physicality. Bunting is an energizer bunny who can mix with players like Bourque, Hryckowian and Blackwell to keep the pressure on within the forward group.

Gulutzan said the coaching staff will do its best to work the players in slowly.

“We’re just going to bring them in like we would an injured player,” Gulutzan said. “We’ll bring them in in small doses and get them acclimated to the way we play.”

Right now, that “way” is with just a little more physicality and intensity.

“That was a big thing this year - we want to bring physicality to our DNA,” Bichsel said. “We can’t just flip a switch in the playoffs, we have been doing it for the last 10 games and that has helped. Everyone is sticking up for everybody. It’s fun to play for this team.”

Key Numbers 🔢

15

The franchise record for consecutive point streak is 15 games, set in 1998-99 when the team went 12-0-3. Dallas currently is at 11 games (10-0-1).

13-4-2

Dallas is 13-4-2 this season against Central Division teams, but two of those losses (one in regulation and one in shootout) have come at the hands of the Blackhawks.

17.0

Chicago ranks 31st in hits at 17.0 per game. Dallas ranks 26th at 18.3.

He Said It 📢

“What we can take is we’ve got to keep putting that game back on the table, and if something doesn’t go right, like we didn’t get the empty-netter and they won in the shootouts, you’ve got to be able to drop those things and move on quickly, because that’s what the playoffs become. You might lose Game 1 in overtime, but then you have to go play Game 2 and shake it off.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on learning from a 5-4 shootout loss to Colorado on Friday

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Vegas Golden Knights
March 10
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Edmonton Oilers
March 12
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Detroit Red Wings
March 14
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center

