Sharks Foundation to celebrate 30 Years of impact on Thursday, March 13 at SAP Center at San Jose

Tickets to attend the Sharks vs. Blackhawks game can be purchased here. Each ticket purchased through this specific link will directly support the Sharks Foundation with a portion of the proceeds going back to the non-profit.

In partnership with the Sharks, the Sharks Foundation will provide complimentary game tickets to non-profit organizations that have historically been supported by the Sharks Foundation throughout its 30-year history. This will allow representatives from these beneficiaries to join in the celebration at SAP Center, including a pregame reception. Selected non-profit organizations have been contacted directly by the Sharks Foundation.

Finally, to make a special 30th anniversary financial contribution to the Sharks Foundation in support of its continued work to provide access to opportunities for youth and families across the Bay Area, click here or text the keyword “foundation30” to 41444.

DID YOU KNOW:

Since 1994, the Sharks Foundation has contributed more than $20 million to non-profit organizations providing opportunities for countless youth and families to succeed. Highlighted impact includes…

To learn more about the Sharks Foundation, visit www.sharksfoundation.org.