Sharks Foundation to celebrate 30 Years of impact on Thursday, March 13 at SAP Center at San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (March 5, 2025) – On Thursday, March 13, the Sharks Foundation (@SJSCommunity), the official non-profit arm of Sharks Sports & Entertainment, will officially celebrate 30 years of impact in our community when the San Jose Sharks (@sanjosesharks) host the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 p.m. PT at SAP Center at San Jose (@sapcenter).
Since 1994, the Sharks Foundation—a public, 501(c)(3) organization—has contributed more than $20 million to non-profit organizations in support of hundreds of thousands of Bay Area youth and families through initiatives like the annual Community Assist Grant Cycle program and season-long Giving Campaign. The March 13 celebration will include a variety of opportunities for fans to learn about the Foundation’s long-standing impact, as well as support its continued work.