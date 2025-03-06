Sharks Foundation to celebrate 30 Years of impact on Thursday, March 13 at SAP Center at San Jose

TV broadcast partner NBC Sports California to share stories detailing the Sharks Foundation’s historic contributions to Bay Area non-profit organizations during the pregame show and game broadcast starting at 7PM.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (March 5, 2025) – On Thursday, March 13, the Sharks Foundation (@SJSCommunity), the official non-profit arm of Sharks Sports & Entertainment, will officially celebrate 30 years of impact in our community when the San Jose Sharks (@sanjosesharks) host the Chicago Blackhawks at 7:30 p.m. PT at SAP Center at San Jose (@sapcenter).

Since 1994, the Sharks Foundation—a public, 501(c)(3) organization—has contributed more than $20 million to non-profit organizations in support of hundreds of thousands of Bay Area youth and families through initiatives like the annual Community Assist Grant Cycle program and season-long Giving Campaign. The March 13 celebration will include a variety of opportunities for fans to learn about the Foundation’s long-standing impact, as well as support its continued work.

2024-25 Boys & Girls Clubs of Silicon Valley Smythe Clubhouse

“As the Sharks Foundation prepares to officially celebrate 30 years of the impact at SAP Center and on NBC Sports California, we’re reminded of the organization’s incredible past and the opportunities that lie ahead to continue growing our positive impact on the lives of countless youth and families across the Bay Area,” said Kevin Brown, Executive Director, Sharks Foundation & Head of Community Impact for Sharks Sports & Entertainment. “This special 30thanniversary game is a unique opportunity for our organization to join together with Sharks Territory in honoring the Foundation’s important history, celebrating its current impact, and looking toward the future of what’s possible as we remain committed to inspiring the next generation.”

Beginning at 7 p.m. PT on March 13, NBC Sports California will feature stories throughout the Sharks pregame broadcast about the Sharks Foundation’s historic impact. The storytelling is planned to also continue during intermission and postgame broadcasts. Viewers will learn about the Sharks Foundation’s history, as well as some of its targeted impact on combatting food insecurity locally, providing access to the game of hockey for individuals with developmental disabilities, and supporting youth battling cancer or other physical illnesses alongside organizations like Kaiser Permanente, Make-A-Wish, Austen Everett Foundation, and Shadow Jumpers.

The excitement of this celebration will also be felt throughout SAP Center for guests attending the Sharks vs. Blackhawks game (7:30 p.m. puck drop) with special in-arena moments. Those at SAP Center will experience stories of impact and “did you know” information about the Sharks Foundation, as well as opportunities to directly support the Foundation’s work. Guests can purchase tickets from the 50/50 Raffle presented by Cache Creek Casino Resort, visit the Sharks Foundation Booth outside Section 118, or donate online to support the Sharks Foundation’s mission and fundraising efforts.

Tickets to attend the Sharks vs. Blackhawks game can be purchased here. Each ticket purchased through this specific link will directly support the Sharks Foundation with a portion of the proceeds going back to the non-profit.

In partnership with the Sharks, the Sharks Foundation will provide complimentary game tickets to non-profit organizations that have historically been supported by the Sharks Foundation throughout its 30-year history. This will allow representatives from these beneficiaries to join in the celebration at SAP Center, including a pregame reception. Selected non-profit organizations have been contacted directly by the Sharks Foundation.

Finally, to make a special 30th anniversary financial contribution to the Sharks Foundation in support of its continued work to provide access to opportunities for youth and families across the Bay Area, click here or text the keyword “foundation30” to 41444.

DID YOU KNOW:

Since 1994, the Sharks Foundation has contributed more than $20 million to non-profit organizations providing opportunities for countless youth and families to succeed. Highlighted impact includes…

To learn more about the Sharks Foundation, visit www.sharksfoundation.org.

