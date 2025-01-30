January 2025: Education Equity Campaign Supported by SAP

In 2024 the Sharks Foundation and SAP announced a commitment to distribute $1 million dollars over the next three years to non-profit organizations closing educational and vocational gaps for underserved young adults. This January, the Sharks Foundation and SAP launched that mission through the start of their co-created Education Equity campaign focused on providing opportunities and preparing college students to enter the workforce.

“Education Equity is our focus because we understand the gap that exists between who is currently working in IT careers and those that have the potential to thrive here,” said Corporate Social Responsibility Director, SAP North America & SAP Latin America and the Caribbean, Katie Booth. “Each of the organizations we selected for the inaugural year of the Education Equity funding is doing incredible work to close this gap and create equitable outcomes for older youth and early professionals.”

The first beneficiary to receive funds was NPower, a non-profit that creates pathways to economic prosperity by launching digital careers for military veterans and young adults from underserved communities. NPower will use the $115,000 Community Assist Grant to support their Tech Fundamentals program, a proven training model that equips students with free, half-day tech skills training, professional development, social support, and lifetime access to an active and supportive alumni network. Through this program, students earn industry-recognized certifications, enabling them to secure middle-skill tech employment with solid income growth and career advancement and potential. "Our holistic approach combines technical skills training with career support and mentorship, ensuring our graduates not only find jobs but build sustainable, fulfilling careers in technology," said Executive Director, NPower California, Bertha Alicia Haro. The grant provided to NPower will support 300 individuals, age 18-26.

On January 23, representatives from NPower were hosted in the SAP suite at the Sharks vs Predators game at SAP Center. The night was dedicated to celebrating NPower, including a live check presentation of the Sharks Foundation and SAP grant funds, and a testimonial video shown on the scoreboard highlighting the non-profit’s programs and the grant’s impact. Watch the video, on our Instagram.