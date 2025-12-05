Sharks Foundation & Kaiser Permanente award $25,000 grant to Kids and Art Foundation

In celebration of the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer (HFC) campaign, the Sharks Foundation and Kaiser Permanente awarded a $25,000 Community Assist Grant to Kids & Art Foundation, a Bay Area nonprofit that uses art to help reduce the stress, anxiety, and trauma children experience from a cancer diagnosis.

As part of the partnership, all three organizations came together to host a private art workshop for pediatric oncology patients and their families on November 21. The activation delivered an afternoon of creativity, connection, and joy for young patients who have dealt with or are currently undergoing cancer treatment. The grant will also fund two of Kids & Art Foundation’s 2026 Destination Workshops which offer comprehensive family-centered art experiences designed to support emotional wellbeing and provide moments of relief in challenging times.