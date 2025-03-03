Rookie Watch: Gauthier, Thompson among 1st-year players adjusting following trades

Drew Helleson, D, Anaheim Ducks: Helleson (6-3, 213), a second-round pick (No. 47) by Colorado in the 2019 NHL Draft, was traded to Anaheim with a second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft (forward Carey Terrance) for defenseman Josh Manson on March 14, 2022. The right-handed shot has seven points (two goals, five assists) while averaging 15:59 of ice time in 33 games for the Ducks. Helleson ranks third among rookie defensemen in hits (53), is tied for second in takeaways (12) and fourth in blocked shots (43). He's recently been paired with Brian Dumoulin.

"I've learned a lot about myself and about my game and what I need to do to be successful here," Helleson said. "I've got to play a simple game, be hard to play against, try to end plays in the defensive zone quick. Guys in this league offensively are really gifted, so you want to limit time. That being said, we've got some really gifted forwards here too, so give them the puck and let them go do the work."

Nikolai Kovalenko, RW, San Jose Sharks: Kovalenko, who has missed seven games since Jan. 30 with an upper-body injury, has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 45 games this season. He's impressed the Sharks with his determination and tenaciousness on pucks, particularly in tough areas of the ice. A sixth-round selection (No. 171) by the Avalanche in the 2018 draft, Kovalenko (5-10, 180) was acquired on Dec. 9, 2024, with goalie Alexandar Georgiev and two draft picks for goalie Mackenzie Blackwood, forward Givani Smith and a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. He has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 17 games for San Jose and is tied for 10th among rookies in penalties drawn (10), 13th in hits (68) and tied for 28th in blocked shots (19).

Jack Thompson, D, San Jose Sharks: Thompson (6-1, 189), selected in the third round (No. 93) of the 2020 NHL Draft, is fourth among Sharks rookies with five points (two goals, three assists) and third with three power-play points (all assists) in 21 games. The 22-year-old right-handed shot averages 15:59 of ice time and is ninth among first-year defensemen with 32 blocked shots. Coach Ryan Warsofsky likes Thompson's ability to move the puck, particularly out of his own end of the ice.

The Sharks acquired Thompson on March 7, 2024, with a third-round pick in the 2024 draft (traded to the New Jersey Devils) from the Tampa Bay Lightning for forward Anthony Duclair and San Jose's seventh-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft. He had 32 points (five goals, 27 assists) in 46 games for Tampa Bay's American Hockey League affiliate in Syracuse and nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 16 games with the Sharks' AHL affiliate in San Jose last season.

"It's always an opportunity when you get to come up here and show your stuff," Thompson said. "I've gotten a lot more comfortable and confident. Getting that experience up here and just learning from guys and learning from through repetition and playing in games and playing some minutes. It's nice to have that experience now and continue to grow off it."