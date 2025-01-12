Trophy Tracker: Hellebuyck of Jets choice to win Vezina as best goalie

Staying in Winnipeg was important for Hellebuyck, who is in the first season of a seven-year, $59.5 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value) he signed Oct. 9, 2023.

"For the longest time I was just playing, taking it day by day, having fun, working hard and trying to get better," he said. "As you get a little older in this league and things start to happen and you start to achieve some things, that sets in and you start to realize you're doing some great things. I've been grateful to be part of a great organization and have a lot of these guys around me the entire time and to be on a good team the entire time I've been here. I'm very grateful for everything that's been going on around me and I know it's not just me, it's the whole team and the whole organization that's helped."

It's reciprocal as Hellebuyck's strong play is a big reason for the Jets' success.

USA Hockey assistant executive director of hockey operations John Vanbiesbrouck saw it while he was helping select players for the United States team for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Hellebuyck will be one of the three goalies playing for the U.S. when the tournament is held Feb. 12-20 in Boston and Montreal.

"I think they play confident," said Vanbiesbrouck, an NHL goalie for 20 seasons and winner of the Vezina Trophy in 1986. "In games that you get down, you know that you can take a chance, because he's going to hold the fort. ... I think he really gives his team a lot of confidence."

Hellebuyck's 300th win followed him getting his 40th shutout on Nov. 7. He's one of four active goalies to reach that milestone, along with Marc-Andre Fleury of the Wild, Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers and Jonathan Quick of the New York Rangers. At 31 he's more than five years younger than any of them, meaning there's likely more milestones to come.

"I think there's been sort of era goalies," Jets coach Scott Arniel said. "Don't want to go too far back ... but you go through [Martin] Brodeur, you go through Patrick Roy. ... I had a chance to be around [Henrik Lundqvist] in New York. There's just elite players.

"To be around that, to watch that, to be on the bench watching it every night, that's special for me. These guys, they come along every so often and he's one of those guys and we've got him for a few more years, which is great."

Voting totals (points awarded on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis): Connor Hellebuyck, Jets, 80 points (16 first-place votes); Filip Gustavsson, Wild, 51; Jacob Markstrom, Devils, 50; Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars, 17; Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning, 11; Linus Ullmark, Ottawa Senators, 8; Logan Thompson, Washington Capitals, 5; Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs, 4; Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights, 4; Sergei Bobrovsky, Panthers, 4; Lukas Dostal, Anaheim Ducks, 2; Karel Vejmelka, Utah Hockey Club, 1; Kevin Lankinen, Vancouver Canucks, 1; Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators, 1; Igor Shesterkin, Rangers, 1