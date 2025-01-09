Trophy Tracker: Celebrini of Sharks picked to win Calder as best rookie

Macklin Celebrini certainly hasn't looked his age, and he already has the mindset of a grizzled veteran despite just four months on the job as an NHL rookie with the San Jose Sharks.

During the Sharks' eight-game slide (0-7-1) from Dec. 14-31, the 18-year-old left-shot center expressed his disappointment, like any serious competitor would.

"It's a lot more fun to win than lose," Celebrini said. "You get a lot more energy when you start winning games. No one likes losing. No one wants to lose. Everyone hates losing. You can have a lot more fun. You can enjoy it a lot more when you win."

Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, is NHL.com's favorite for the Calder Trophy given to the NHL rookie of the year at the halfway point of the season. He received 72 voting points (10 first-place votes) from a 16-person panel. Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson was second with 58 points (five for first place), followed by Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov (48 points). Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf was fourth (33), and Dallas Stars forward Logan Stankoven was fifth (12 points, one first-place vote).

Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky appreciates the way his star teenager can speak his mind.

"For me, it's not frowned upon," Warsofsky said. "I think it's good. It's good accountability with our whole group. It's not what you say, it's how you say it a lot of times, but I think it's a good thing and we need that."

The Sharks have needed Celebrini to be at his best this season and he hasn't let them down. Among rookies he's first in goals (13) and third in points (28), and leads first-year forwards in average ice time (19:45).

"I just want to keep playing the way I'm playing," Celebrini said. "[The Calder Trophy talk] doesn't really affect anything I do."