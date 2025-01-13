Trophy Tracker: MacKinnon of Avalanche picked to win Hart as most valuable player

To mark the halfway point of the 2024-25 regular season, NHL.com is running its third installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Hart Trophy, given annually to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team in the NHL as selected in a poll by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Nathan MacKinnon is doing it again.

It's hardly a surprise.

"He is an absolute horse," former NHL defenseman Jason Demers said on the "NHL @TheRink" podcast last week. "It's hard to argue against MacKinnon year in and year out."

The Colorado Avalanche center leads the NHL with 68 points (15 goals, 53 assists) in 44 games, putting him on pace to win the Art Ross Trophy as the League's leading scorer for the first time.

MacKinnon finished second last season with 140 points (51 goals, 89 assists), four fewer than Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov.

That he's tearing up the League again, doing it while helping to carry what has been a fairly beat-up team through the first half, is why MacKinnon is the favorite at the halfway point to win the Hart Trophy for the second straight season, according to a vote of 16 writers and editors from NHL.com.

The Avalanche have had 197 man-games lost to injury this season, including 147 among forwards Jonathan Drouin, Miles Wood, Artturi Lehkonen, Ross Colton, Ivan Ivan and Valeri Nichushkin, who also missed the first 17 games on a suspension, and Gabriel Landeskog, who hasn't played yet.

"They've had tons of noise this year," Demers said on the podcast. "They've had tons of injuries. They were playing with like two lines of AHL players and he was just producing, producing, producing. He kept them within striking distance. Now, they've gotten a little bit healthy and you just see them taking off, and that's a big credit to him."