NHL Status Report: Misa to make debut for Sharks against Hurricanes

Norris could miss 8 weeks for Sabres; Blackwood on conditioning loan for Avalanche

sjs-misa-status

© Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

San Jose Sharks

Michael Misa will make his NHL debut for the Sharks against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA). The center, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, has been a healthy scratch for the first two games of the season. Misa practiced on the second line between Philipp Kurashev and Ty Dellandrea on Monday. Playing with Saginaw, Misa led the Ontario Hockey League in points (134; 62 goals, 72 assists) in 65 games last season.

Buffalo Sabres

Josh Norris is receiving a second opinion on his upper-body injury but could miss eight weeks for the Sabres. "That is probably pretty close (to the timeline)," coach Lindy Ruff said prior to a 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. The forward was injured in a season-opening 4-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Oct. 9. … Zach Benson is expected to rejoin the team at practice on Tuesday. The forward has not played this season after taking a puck to the face in practice on Oct. 8 that caused him to be hospitalized. … Mattias Samuelsson did not play Monday because of an undisclosed injury.

Utah Mammoth

Sean Durzi is expected to be out four weeks because of an upper-body injury. The defenseman was hit by Nashville Predators forward Jonathan Marchessault in overtime of a 3-2 win Saturday and did not return. Durzi had an assist in the game.

State Your Case: Kane or Matthews as U.S. top scorer

You May Also Like

State Your Case: Kane or Matthews as U.S. top scorer

Colorado Avalanche

Mackenzie Blackwood has been placed on a conditioning loan to Colorado of the American Hockey League. The goalie hasn't played this season because of a lower-body injury. … Samuel Girard is week to week because of an upper-body injury, the Avalanche announced Saturday. The defenseman played 18:47 in a 2-1 win against the Utah Mammoth on Thursday. "He'll miss some time," coach Jared Bednar said before a 5-4 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars.

Florida Panthers

Dmitry Kulikov will miss the Panthers' five-game road trip, which starts at the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP, TVAS), because of an upper-body injury he sustained against the Flyers when the teams played at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday. Florida coach Paul Maurice said the defenseman is scheduled to see a doctor Monday to determine the severity of the injury and how much time he could miss. Defenseman Tobias Bjornfot was recalled from Charlotte of the AHL on Monday, but will not play.

Carolina Hurricanes

Jaccob Slavin is being evaluated for a lower-body injury. The defenseman missed the final 3:26 and all of overtime of a 4-3 win against the Flyers on Saturday and it is unclear if he will travel for a six-game road trip that begins at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA). ... Pyotr Kochetkov will not travel to begin the trip. The goalie has been dealing with a lower-body injury. Coach Rod Brind'Amour said backup goalie Brandon Bussi would likely get at least one start during the trip.

New York Rangers

Carson Soucy will be out at least one week because of an upper-body injury. The defenseman was injured early in the second period of the Rangers' 6-1 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Soucy was placed on injured reserve Sunday, and defenseman Connor Mackey was recalled from Hartford of the AHL but did not play in New York's 1-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Sunday. … Vincent Trocheck (upper body) is week to week.

The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey

Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Kris Letang (lower body) is day to day, the Penguins announced Sunday. The defenseman did not play after his first shift in the opening minute of the third period against the Rangers on Saturday but will travel with the team for its three-game road trip that begins at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday (10:30 p.m. ET; KTTV, Victory+, SN-PIT). Letang does not have a point and is plus-3 in three games this season.

New Jersey Devils

Evgenii Dadonov fractured his hand and was placed on injured reserve Sunday. Ondrej Palat took the forward's spot on the top line with center Jack Hughes and right wing Jesper Bratt in a 5-3 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. The Devils recalled forward Brian Halonen from Utica of the AHL for the conclusion of their three-game road trip at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN) and the forward will be in the lineup.

Winnipeg Jets

Haydn Fleury did not practice Sunday and is day to day; the defenseman blocked a shot late in the second period of Winnipeg’s 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday and did not return. "He's pretty sore," Jets coach Scott Arniel said after the game. "It caught him on the side of the knee cap." Winnipeg recalled defenseman Kale Clague from Manitoba of the AHL ahead of its game at the New York Islanders on Monday, but he did not play in a 5-2 win; forward Brad Lambert was loaned to Manitoba.

Related Content

Hutson signs 8-year, $70.8 million contract with Canadiens

Zizing ‘Em Up: Keith Tkachuk says U.S. can inspire next generation with Olympic gold

Judge, Rizzo take in Rangers game at Madison Square Garden

NHL On The Fly: Top Moments

News Feed

NHL Status Report: Misa set to make NHL debut for Sharks

Smith, Celebrini post hilarious video as 'Dumb and Dumber' characters

Sharks Foundation announces 2025-26 Community Assist Grantees at SAP Center 

Carlsson gets 3 points, Ducks score 7 to rally late for OT win against Sharks

Sharks to host 9th annual Los Tiburones Night on Saturday, October 18 at SAP Center at San Jose

Los San Jose Sharks Celebrarán la novena Noche “Los Tiburones” el Sábado 18 de Octubre en El SAP Center de San José

Sharks to host Sharks x WWE game at SAP Center

Smith scores in OT, Golden Knights rally past Sharks

NHL players give predictions for next breakout star in League

Sharks eager to 'push this thing forward' behind youthful core

Sharks announce Alternate Captains for 2025-26 season

Every Sharks goal means a $1,000 donation to nonprofits serving the Bay Area

2025-26 San Jose Sharks Roster

Sharks acquire defenseman Ryan Ellis and conditional 2026 sixth-round draft pick from Flyers for Grundstrom and Guryev

Sharks announce new song, perks & partnerships

Sharks Foundation refreshes elementary school library as part of the Goals for Kids program

Sharks season preview: Misa joins Celebrini, Smith to help speed up rebuild

Sharks introduce new food, beverage, and merch for 2025-26 season