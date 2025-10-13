NHL Status Report: Misa to make debut for Sharks against Hurricanes

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

San Jose Sharks

Michael Misa will make his NHL debut for the Sharks against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA). The center, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, has been a healthy scratch for the first two games of the season. Misa practiced on the second line between Philipp Kurashev and Ty Dellandrea on Monday. Playing with Saginaw, Misa led the Ontario Hockey League in points (134; 62 goals, 72 assists) in 65 games last season.

Buffalo Sabres

Josh Norris is receiving a second opinion on his upper-body injury but could miss eight weeks for the Sabres. "That is probably pretty close (to the timeline)," coach Lindy Ruff said prior to a 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. The forward was injured in a season-opening 4-0 loss to the New York Rangers on Oct. 9. … Zach Benson is expected to rejoin the team at practice on Tuesday. The forward has not played this season after taking a puck to the face in practice on Oct. 8 that caused him to be hospitalized. … Mattias Samuelsson did not play Monday because of an undisclosed injury.

Utah Mammoth

Sean Durzi is expected to be out four weeks because of an upper-body injury. The defenseman was hit by Nashville Predators forward Jonathan Marchessault in overtime of a 3-2 win Saturday and did not return. Durzi had an assist in the game.